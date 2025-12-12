Constellation Wins Platts Global Energy Award for Crane Clean Energy Center Restart

Constellation was awarded "Energy Deal of the Year" this week at the 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards for its 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft that paved the way for the launch of the Crane Clean Energy Center and restart of Unit 1 in Londonderry, Pa. This historic restart stands as a defining moment for American nuclear power and commercial interest in nuclear energy to power the data economy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251212572505/en/
Dan Eggers, Constellation CFO, accepts Platts Deal of the Year Award for Crane Restart
"We're very proud of our team's tireless work to make the Crane restart possible. This project will create more than 3,000 jobs, add over $16 billion to Pennsylvania's GDP, and generate more than $3 billion in community supporting taxes," said Dan Eggers , Constellation Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "This award demonstrates the transformative impact of working together with partners like Microsoft and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to meet the region's growing energy needs and put 835 MWs of clean, reliable power back on the grid at a critical time."
Through a 20-year power purchase agreement, Microsoft will utilize the 835 MW of emissions-free reliable energy that the Crane Clean Energy Center will produce to help match its PJM data centers' power use and to contribute grid capacity and reliability. A top-performing plant until its retirement in 2019, Crane's restart will deliver unmatched environmental and economic benefits.
The Platts Global Energy Awards were announced on Dec. 11, in New York City and hosted by S&P Global Energy (formerly S&P Global Commodity Insights). Now in its 27 th year, the awards pay tribute to organizations and individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership, breakthrough innovation and measurable impact toward a more sustainable energy future. They recognize exemplary performance in 21 categories and are widely regarded as the premier awards of the year for energy and the other industries recognized.
The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experience include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading and strategic consulting.
"The shifting landscape within the energy industry has brought forward numerous business-impacting challenges. Platts Global Energy Awards is pleased to spotlight companies and individuals who not only navigate the environment well, but continue to lead the way in pioneering vision, progress, exemplary performance, and innovation for a more sustainable energy future," said Allison Sacco , Executive Producer, S&P Global Energy.
Access the full list of Platts Global Energy Awards nomination categories and event details at globalenergyawards.com . Stay connected with Crane Clean Energy Center on Instagram .
###
About Constellation
Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the nation's largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy and a leading energy supplier to businesses, homes and public sector customers nationwide, including three-fourths of Fortune 100 companies. With annual output that is nearly 90% carbon-free, our hydro, wind and solar facilities paired with the nation's largest nuclear fleet have the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 16 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation's clean energy. We are committed to investing in innovative technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future. Follow Constellation on LinkedIn and X .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251212572505/en/
Paul Adams
Constellation Communications
667-218-7700
paul.adams@constellation.com