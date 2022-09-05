Voyager Therapeutics Inc is a gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. It focuses on neurological diseases where an adeno-associated virus, or AAV, gene therapy approach that either increases or decreases the production of a specific protein can slow or reduce the symptoms experienced by patients, and therefore have a clinically meaningful impact. The company's gene therapy platform enables to engineer, optimize, manufacture and deliver AAV-based gene therapies that have the potential to provide durable efficacy following a single administration. The company operates in a single segment of developing and commercializing gene therapies.