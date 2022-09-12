Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing, which made up 71% of 2021 sales. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.