Surge Copper Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties hosting copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum prospects. The firm owns Ootsa Property, located in central British Columbia.

Top Molybdenum Producers by Country

China produced the most molybdenum by far in 2020. But which other countries are top molybdenum producers? Find out here.

Like most metals, molybdenum took a hit from the coronavirus in 2020. However, there is optimism for stronger demand in 2021 for industrial metals as global economies recover.

Prices for molybdenum are closely related to copper. The metal is often produced as a by-product of copper, meaning that molybdenum output tends to rise and fall depending on how much copper is being produced. Oil prices are also a good indicator of where the molybdenum market is headed.

Molybdenum Outlook 2021: Demand to Recover, Prices to Rise

After a rocky year for metals, many investors are wondering what’s ahead for commodities. Learn more here about the molybdenum outlook.

Like other markets, the molybdenum space felt the impact of the coronavirus in 2020.

The oil price crash hit demand for the metal, although it saw some recovery in China in Q2.

With 2021 now in swing, investors interested in the industrial metal are now wondering about the molybdenum outlook for next year. Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks back at the main trends in the sector and what’s ahead for molybdenum.

General Moly’s Mount Hope Project Gets Green Light

While the company has secured the needed approvals to break ground, financing for the project has been uncertain since mid-summer.

Industrial metals explorer General Moly (TSX:GMO,NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) now has the final federal approval needed to begin construction at the Mount Hope molybdenum project.

It received a federal record of decision (ROD) from the Bureau of Land Management on September 27, signifying the last state- and federal-level permits needed to enter the construction phase.

