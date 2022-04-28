Sigma Lithium Corporation
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) is dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium. Sigma is in construction at its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil, one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium spodumene deposits in the Americas. Sigma is committed to strong ESG practices and is aiming to be net zero emissions by 2024. Itâs green-friendly processing plant will use 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stack tailings.
