Scope Carbon Corp is a Canadian technology company. It develops Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytical software and intellectual property for use in analyzing data related to nature-based objects (e.g. forests, wetlands, and other areas) as it relates to carbon credit certification. The company's current business plan is to enable large volumes of object based data to be converted into digestible data that carbon credit experts and others are able to use to verify the characteristics of trees, wetlands, and other areas.