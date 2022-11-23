PyroGenesis Canada Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and systems. The company provides technical & manufacturing expertise, cutting-edge contract research, and turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil & gas, and environmental industries. Its Product categories include Aluminum & Zinc Dross Recovery, Plasma Atomized Metal Powders, Waste Management, Innovation / Custom Process Development, and Plasma Torches. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, Europe, Mexico, Asia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, South America, and Africa.
