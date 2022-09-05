ProPhase Labs Inc is a diversified company that offers a range of services including diagnostic testing, genomics testing and contract manufacturing. Its operating segments include Diagnostic services and Consumer products. The Diagnostic services segment provides COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a broad range of customers in the United States, including health plans, third-party payers and government organizations. The Consumer products segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States and also provide personal genomics products and services.