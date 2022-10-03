Company ProfilesInvesting News

Okta Inc.

NASDAQ:OKTA
Press Releases

Okta sells solutions for identity and access management. Its workforce offerings contain products to protect and enable employees, contractors, and partners, while customer identity and access products securely enable an organizations' customers to use applications. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection and access across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017.

×