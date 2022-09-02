Company ProfilesInvesting News

Press Releases

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to more than 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes more than 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

×