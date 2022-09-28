Neovasc Inc is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products the Neovasc Reducer (Reducer), for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. The company earns revenue from one source, the Reducer.