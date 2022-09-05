Press Releases
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for debilitating liver diseases. It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.
