Livent Corporation
This Livent Corporation profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Livent is a pure-play lithium producer formed when FMC spun off its lithium business in October 2018. Livent should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina. Livent also operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China and has a 25% stake in a fully integrated Canadian lithium project.
Company News
Jindalee Resources Ltd
Jindalee Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in various tenements located in Tasmania and Western Australia, including gold, diamonds, nickel, iron ore, copper, magnesite, uranium, and other base metals, as well as rare earth minerals. The project holdings of the company include U.S. Lithium, Joyners Find Iron Ore, Prospect Ridge Project and Widgiemooltha Project.
Sayona Mining Limited
Sayona Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the identification, acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration assets, focusing on lithium and graphite. The company's primary focus is the development of the advanced stage Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. It also holds interests in East Kimberley Graphite Project and West Australian Lithium Project.
Global Lithium Resources Ltd Ord Fully Paid
Global Lithium Resources Ltd is an emerging lithium exploration company with a primary focus on the Marble Bar Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium ( primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine ( primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality caliche ore and salt brine deposits. SQM is also developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia.