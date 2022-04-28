Livent Corporation

Livent is a pure-play lithium producer formed when FMC spun off its lithium business in October 2018. Livent should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina. Livent also operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China and has a 25% stake in a fully integrated Canadian lithium project.