Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company's pipeline is based on two platform technologies including cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. Lineage's product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, OPC1, a oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for acute spinal cord injuries and VAC2, a allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells for non-small cell lung cancer. Its lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia, an investigational medical device developed as an alternative for whole adipose tissue transfer procedures.