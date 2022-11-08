Press Releases
More Press Releases
Latin Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder wealth through the identification and definition of mineral resources in Latin America and Australia. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil. The projects of the company are Catamarca Lithium Project, Salinas Lithium Project, Cloud Nine project and MT-O3 Copper Project.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.