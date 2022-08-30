Press Releases
Jourdan Resources Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in lithium and other minerals, primarily in Canada. The company's only segment is the exploration of its North American mineral licenses. Its properties include Vallee Lithium, Baillarge Lithium-Moly and Pressiac - La Corne Lithium.
