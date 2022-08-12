Gratomic Inc is an advanced materials company. It is focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite and is set to become a key player in EV and Renewable Resource supply chains. The company is in the process of solidifying its plans for the micronization, spheronization, and coating of its Aukam vein graphite. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of assets located primarily in Canada and Namibia.