Company ProfilesInvesting News

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd is involved in the production of high-quality graphene used primarily in paints, coolants, and lubricants targeting to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, and additionally in next-generation battery technology. It is a clean-technology-focused company that aims to offer energy-saving products and solutions and energy storage products, enabled by Graphene manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

Recent News

Company News