Battery Mineral Resources Corp is a multi-commodity resource company. It holds resource interests including cobalt, lithium, and graphite properties. The company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals and precious metals mining projects in Canada with additional cobalt, lithium and graphite projects in the United States and South Korea.

NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc is a strategic materials development company based in Toronto, Canada. The company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite deposits globally, and contains SuperFlake graphite.

Higher Nickel, Cobalt and Fertilizer Prices Drive Sherritt's Strong Second Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. Sherritt International Corporation a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted. “Strong long-term fundamentals for our nickel, ...

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a mineral exploration and development company. It operates primarily in Canada with a focus on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. The company is currently focusing on its Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Project at Thor Lake, Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario, and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company's projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.