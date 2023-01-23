Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Cobalt Investing News

American Future Fuel Corp Com

CNSX:AMPS
Press Releases

American Future Fuel Corp is a resource company focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ceboletta Uranium Project, located in Cibola County, New Mexico, USA, and situated within the Grants Mineral Belt, a prolific mineral belt responsible for approximately 37% of all Uranium produced in the United States of America.

×