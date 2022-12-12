Press Releases
More Press Releases
Amarc Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties mainly in British Columbia, Canada. Its project holdings comprise of the IKE project located in south-central British Columbia, the JOY Project, located in north-central British Columbia, and DUKE Project located in central British Columbia.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.