Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Cobalt Investing News

Amarc Resources Ltd.

TSXV:AHR
Press Releases

Amarc Announces Results at IKE discovery

Amarc Resources Completes Option Agreement With Thompson Creek For Ike Project

Amarc Reports Reports 592 Meters of 0.44 Percent Copper Eq at IKE

Amarc Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties mainly in British Columbia, Canada. Its project holdings comprise of the IKE project located in south-central British Columbia, the JOY Project, located in north-central British Columbia, and DUKE Project located in central British Columbia.

×