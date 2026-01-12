Community Memorial Hospital Chooses Oracle Health to Enhance Patient Care and Power Operational Excellence

Will use Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to help doctors spend more time with patients

Plans to replace disparate legacy systems with Oracle Health Foundation EHR to drive efficiency, improve care coordination

Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) will replace its legacy health record systems with Oracle Health solutions to support innovation, optimize growth, and increase operational efficiency. In conjunction with Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR), CMH will use Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, an AI-powered, voice-driven solution, to help automate clinical documentation and enable physicians to focus more time on patient care. In addition, the rural health provider will use Oracle Health Seamless Exchange to provide clinicians with access to comprehensive patient records and coordinate care with surrounding hospitals.

"Choosing Oracle Health is a pivotal step in our journey to modernize and unify our clinical systems," said Jeffery Coakley, president and CEO, CMH. "With Oracle Health's integrated EHR and innovative AI-driven solutions, we look forward to automating our workflows, supporting our providers, and strengthening our ability to serve patients with greater efficiency, coordination, and care."

CMH, a 25-bed critical access hospital with a network of nine primary and specialty care clinics, provides care for patients in a growing Central New York region. It previously relied on disconnected, over-customized legacy systems, which resulted in complex workflows, duplicate patient records, and inefficiencies that detracted from patient care and placed an administrative burden on its clinicians and staff. Standardizing on Oracle Health Foundation EHR will help CMH reduce documentation time, improve provider satisfaction, and support enhanced care for patients.

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent integrated into Oracle Health Foundation EHR, CMH physicians will no longer have to spend time sifting through drop-down menus and typing on their laptops to document patient visits. Instead, Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent can automatically draft structured notes from patient-physician interactions, so physicians only have to review and approve the notes. This helps alleviate administrative work that contributes to burnout and helps physicians focus on the patient during a visit.

With Oracle Health Seamless Exchange, CMH can securely aggregate data from third parties, such as national and local exchanges and immunization registries, and easily bring the data into the clinician workflows once it's cleansed and deduplicated. This creates a comprehensive patient record so clinicians can spend less time gathering information and make more informed care decisions.

"Oracle Health is committed to empowering rural and critical access hospitals with technology that is both innovative and practical for their unique needs," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By delivering integrated, AI-powered solutions, we're enabling smaller hospitals to overcome resource challenges, connect care teams across their networks, and better serve their communities with high-quality, coordinated care."

Learn more about Oracle Health's support for rural healthcare here.

About Community Memorial Hospital
Community Memorial offers primary care in six locations (Hamilton, Cazenovia, Morrisville, Munnsville, Sherrill and Waterville) and warmly welcomes patients for all services. Specialty care spans cardiology, orthopedics and women's health, along with outpatient ancillary services such as medical imaging, laboratory and rehabilitation. Urgent care and 24/7 emergency care are available for the community, and the facility is nearing completion of a major capital transformation project, updating and expanding more than half the main facility. Regularly check the 'News and Events' section of the website for the latest updates as services continue to expand.

To learn more about any of the Community Memorial services, visit www.communitymemorial.org.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

