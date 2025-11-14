Cogent Biosciences Announces Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. GMT (6:30 a.m. ET).

A live webcast will be available on the Investors & Media page of Cogent's website at investors.cogentbio.com . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. The company also has an ongoing Phase 1 study of its novel internally discovered FGFR2/3 inhibitor. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com . Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn . Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X .

Contact:
Christi Waarich
Senior Director, Investor Relations
christi.waarich@cogentbio.com
617-830-1653


