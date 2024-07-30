Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Critical Metals Corp Completes Stage 1 Investment for Tanbreez Acquisition

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
ChemX Materials

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its June 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%-owned, HiPurA® process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in Perth, Western Australia along with its High Purity Manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • HiPurA® Pilot Plant construction advanced, early-stage commissioning commenced.
  • $500,000 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Completed
  • Ongoing Government and Stakeholder Engagement for grant funding and support, including visit from Member for South Metropolitan Region, Hon. Klara Andric MLC.
  • Launch of ChemX Materials’New Website
  • Commercialisation of South Australian Manganese Assets

Chief Executive Officer, Peter Lee commented:

“Early stage commissioning of the HiPurA® Leach Circuit has been an important milestone achieved by the ChemX Team. This has enabled our internal high purity laboratory to commence optimisation studies ahead of the delivery of the solvent extraction module commissioning.”

“ChemX has been well supported in closing out it’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and also Director support via placement, both completed during the quarter.”

“Our HPA Pilot Plant is advancing well and we look forward to turning the key on this game-changing technology. Commensurate with our Pilot Plant progress and advanced material ethos, ChemX has also launched a refreshed website (www.chemxmaterials.com.au), showcasing the many applications and increasing demand for HPA in today’s technology driven society.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:cmxtechnology stockstechnology investingmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
PVW Resources

PVW Resources to Acquire High Potential Ionic Clay Rare Earth Element (REE) Portfolio in Brazil

Landmark acquisition sees PVW secure a major position in ionic clayrare earths in one of the world’s fastest growing REE jurisdictions

PVW Resources (ASX:PVW) (“PVW”, “the Company”), is pleased to advise that it has secured a significant position in the rapidly emerging Brazilian rare earths industry after signing a binding agreement to acquire Brazil-registered Scanty Mineracao Ltda (“Scanty”), the holder of strategically important and highly prospective portfolio of Rare Earth Element (“REE”) projects across four different areas in Brazil.

Keep reading...Show less
Rare earth magnets

Top 3 Canadian Rare Earths Stocks in 2024

Rare earths are important for many of today's technologies and tomorrow's carbon-free economy.

Investors may not be very familiar with the metals individually, but the group of elements is found in technology all around us, commonly in the form of rare earth magnets, which are used in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones to wind turbines. As technology continues to advance, they are expected to remain in high demand.

"Rare earth-based magnets offer the simplest approach to powerful and compact electric motors, so continued sales of electric vehicles should bring growing demand for these materials,” Jon Hykawy, president and director of Stormcrow Capital, told the Investing News Network in an interview.

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Memorandum of Understanding and Project Collaboration with Cyclic Materials

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. announces:

  • The execution of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Cyclic Materials for the future supply of recycled mixed rare earth oxide ("rMREO"):

    • trial quantities to support its rare earth demonstration program at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario

    • as an intended long-term source for Ucore's developing commercial rare earth element separation and oxide production plants across the United States and Canada

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of prerequisite conditions to announce the execution of a February 2024, non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Cyclic Materials ("Cyclic") for the future supply of recycled mixed rare earth oxides ("rMREO").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/217640_bc616a52b4da0acf_001.jpg

Figure 1 - The two Canadian companies' demonstration facilities, Cyclic Materials' Hub100 and Ucore's RapidSX™ CDF, are side-by-side in Kingston, Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/217640_bc616a52b4da0acf_001full.jpg

The companies will work together toward determining the potential of a long-term supply agreement, starting with Cyclic Materials supplying trial quantities of rMREO to Ucore's RapidSX™ Commercialization Demonstration Plant. This project received $4.28 million[i] in contribution funding from Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration Program ("CMRDD"). This funding was announced on February 5, 2024, with the goal of processing rare earth materials through Ucore's RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario. The ultimate objective of the MOU is to qualify Cyclic Materials' product in Ucore's process and ensure Ucore's developing North American commercial rare earth oxide production output includes North American recycled content from Cyclic Materials, as Cyclic's capacities scale.

Mike Schrider, P.E., Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Ucore, stated: "Ucore is very pleased to be working with Cyclic Materials on our rare earth demonstration project and as a potential long-term supply partner of our developing commercial rare earth oxide production facilities. Ucore and Cyclic Materials offer a complete Canadian technology solution to alter North America's rare earth supply chain dependence, and we are very pleased to have NRCan's support as we demonstrate these two transformative technologies working together in Kingston, Ontario."

Kunal Phalpher, SVP Corporate Development - Cyclic Materials - "Cyclic Materials roots are in Ontario, and we are very pleased to have this opportunity to support Ucore's project with NRCan as we advance and commercialize our technology. We look forward to contributing to this project to support the development of a domestic supply chain for rare earth elements and magnets required for the energy transition."

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term establishment of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. State of Louisiana, subsequent Strategic Metal Complexes in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

Regarding any disclosure in the press release above about the US Department of Defense or the Government of Canada Programs and the expected successful progress and resulting milestone payments from these Programs, the Company has assumed that the Programs (including each of their milestones) will be completed satisfactorily. For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, the CDF, the Demo Plant, and ongoing Programs (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Company's MD&A for Q1-2024 (filed on SEDAR on May 28, 2024) (www.sedarplus.ca) as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to complete the Demo Plant demonstration schedule and also later prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Element project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Louisiana or Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS

Mr. Michael Schrider, P.E., Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.

For additional information, please contact:

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alderan Resources Limited

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX: AL8) (Alderan or the Company) is pleased to advise that stream sediment samples collected from its Itaipe lithium project area in Minas Gerais, Brazil contain highly anomalous grades of neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) rare earth elements (REE) and lithium (Li). Assays received to date highlight that three of Alderan’s seven lithium exploration areas, Carai, Itambacuri and now Itaipe have lithium and rare earth anomalies requiring followup exploration. 1 Assay results for the final three areas are expected this month.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Heavy rare earths and critical metals explorerDY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the June 2024 quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Vital Metals

Vital Receives Final Drill Results from Tardiff Including 1.8m at 8% TREO from 6.7m

Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML) (“Vital”, “Vital Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade results from the final 24 drill holes from its 2023 resource definition drilling program on the Tardiff deposit at its Nechalacho Rare Earth Project in NWT, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

ChemX Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

ChemX Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Related News

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Lithium Investing

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Gold Investing

Andy Schectman: End of Dollar Supremacy — Gold, the Unit and Project mBridge

lithium investing

Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance

Gold Investing

Gold's Record Q2 Fueled by Rise in OTC Investment and Strong Central Bank Buying

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals' Boorara to Become Australia's Newest Gold Mine

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Flow-Through Private Placement

×