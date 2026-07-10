Cloud3 Ventures Announces Closing Of Upsized Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario - (July 10, 2026) TheNewswire - Cloud3 Ventures Inc. (CSE: CLDV,OTC:CLDVF) (OTCQB: CLDVF) (FSE: WQ40) ("Cloud3 Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in its news releases dated June 2, 2026, June 11, and July 2, 2026.
Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 5,833,333 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.06 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $349,999.98. The Offering was originally announced on June 2, 2026 for gross proceeds of up to $150,000, and was subsequently upsized to up to $300,000 on June 11, 2026 and to up to $350,000 on July 2, 2026. The Offering was fully subscribed.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital and corporate purposes, and to identify and assess potential accretive investment opportunities.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"), expiring on November 11, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Shares were issued pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Offering. No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering.
About Cloud3 Ventures Inc.
Cloud3 Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
Media & Investor Relations
Website: cloud3.ventures
On behalf of the board of directors
"Paul Lehal"
CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "will", "may" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of final acceptance of the Offering by the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the expiry of the statutory hold period applicable to the Shares.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will receive final acceptance of the Offering from the Canadian Securities Exchange on the terms and within the timeframe anticipated, and that the Company will apply the net proceeds of the Offering as currently intended. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory or exchange acceptances; changes in the Company's business plans or capital requirements that result in the net proceeds of the Offering being applied differently than described herein; the Company's ability to fund its ongoing operations and to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, or at all; general market, economic and industry conditions; and the other risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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