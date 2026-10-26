Clean Air Metals Announces Auditor Review of Q2 Financial Statements

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:AIR)(FRA:CKU)(OTC PINK:CLRMF) announces that, as of October 22, 2026, the Company's auditor, Manning Elliott LLP, has completed a review of the Company's second quarter consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended July 31, 2026 (the "Financial Statements"), which were included in the Company's management information circular dated October 14, 2026, in connection with the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting scheduled for November 13, 2026. No amendments were made to the Financial Statements as a result of the auditor's review, other than the removal of the "Notice of No Auditor Review."

Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Additionally, Clean Air Metals' shareholders are reminded that the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on November 13, 2026. Shareholders of Clean Air Metals should refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for the amended notice of Meeting and the Meeting materials, including Clean Air Metals' Meeting access and voting and proxy instructions.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals is a development and exploration company advancing its flagship 100% owned Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project, 40 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "TBN Project"). The TBN Project, accessible by road and next to established infrastructure, hosts two deposits - the Current and Escape deposits, only 2.5 km apart. Together, the deposits host a 14.9 Mt indicated mineral resource grading 2.66 g/t (Pt+Pd), 0.40% Cu and 0.24% Ni (NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report, Thunder Bay North Project, Ontario,Canada SLR Consulting Canada Ltd, November21, 2025) with significant potential for expansion down-plunge.

One of the rare primary platinum resources outside of South Africa, the TBN Project is in a stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction and benefits from longstanding relationships with local First Nations. The TBN Project has the potential to develop into a secure source of rare platinum metals, as well as other critical metals such as copper, nickel, and cobalt, for the North American manufacturing sector. With its proven technical team, Clean Air Metals is committed to advancing the TBN Project and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Social Engagement

Clean Air Metals acknowledges that the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project is located within the area encompassed by the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850 and includes the territories of the Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinabek and Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek.

The Company appreciates the opportunity to work in these territories and remains committed to the recognition and respect of those who have lived, travelled, and gathered on the lands since time immemorial. Clean Air Metals is committed to stewarding Indigenous heritage and to building, fostering, and encouraging a respectful relationship with First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples, based upon principles of mutual trust, respect, reciprocity, and collaboration, in the spirit of reconciliation.

ON BEHALF OF THECLEAN AIR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Mike Garbutt"

Mike Garbutt, CEO of Clean Air Metals Inc. Connect with us on X/ Facebook/ Instagram

Visit www.cleanairmetals.ca for more information or contact:

Mike Garbutt, President and CEO 705-207-2111
mgarbutt@cleanairmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note

All statements and other information contained in this news release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the timing of the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to the timing of the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to, among other things, the timing of the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE: Clean Air Metals, Inc.



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