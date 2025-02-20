Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand continues to gain popularity, Cizzle Brands is strategically adding new retailers in select North American markets. Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are both chains of supermarkets in Alberta, and are expected to play a key role in building out the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Western Canada.

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that all four ready-to-drink ("RTD") flavours of its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ are available for purchase chain-wide at Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros., each of which are major regional grocery chains in the Canadian province of Alberta. In addition to the RTD beverages, Freson Bros. is also carrying 10-count packs of CWENCH Hydration Mix packets in all four flavours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220214731/en/

All four RTD flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ are shown on a retail shelf at a Calgary Co-op supermarket in the Calgary, Alberta area (Photo: Business Wire)

All four RTD flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ are shown on a retail shelf at a Calgary Co-op supermarket in the Calgary, Alberta area (Photo: Business Wire)

This placement adds to the brand's presence in Western Canada, following the Company's recent announcement that Kelowna-based gas station chain Canco Petroleum began carrying the full RTD lineup of CWENCH Hydration™ beverages.

Calgary Co-op is a member-owned retail cooperative with over 440,000 members that offers a full range of grocery products, in addition to pharmacy and fuel at select locations. Its first location was opened in 1956, working directly with local farmers and ranchers to offer locally sourced foods to Calgary-area residents and visitors. In 2025, Calgary Co-op has 43 stores and a total of 3,850 employees.

More information about Calgary Co-op can be found on its website: https://www.calgarycoop.com/

Freson Bros was founded in 1955 as a butcher shop, and later expanded into full-scale grocery. With 16 locations across the province of Alberta and over 1,000 employees, Freson Bros is situated in key Alberta markets including Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Peace River.

More information about Freson Bros. can be found on its website: https://www.freson.com/

Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented "Step by step, we are strategically building out a market presence for CWENCH Hydration™ across North America. Community grocers such as Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are important pillars of this strategy as we continue to gain market acceptance. CWENCH Hydration™ keeps growing its market share in Western Canada, and we plan to keep up this momentum with the addition of these two grocery chains in Alberta. We are excited to be working with Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. as we continue commercializing the CWENCH Hydration™ brand across Canada."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:
 
Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands CorporationCZZL:AQLCBOE:CZZLBiotech Investing
CZZL:AQL
Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Publication of Research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science That Supports Development of Its Proprietary Subcutaneous Drug Candidate, CRD-38, for the Treatment of Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Publication of Research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science That Supports Development of Its Proprietary Subcutaneous Drug Candidate, CRD-38, for the Treatment of Heart Failure

Data demonstrates improvement in cardiac function and reductions in cardiac hypertrophy, remodeling, inflammation, and cell death - key underlying mechanisms in heart failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today the publication of research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science ("JACBTS"), titled "Cannabidiol Prevents Heart Failure Dysfunction and Remodeling Through Preservation of Mitochondrial Function and Calcium Handling" (www.jacc.orgdoiabs10.1016j.jacbts.2024.12.009). This research was conducted by scientists from Tecnológico de Monterrey who, together with researchers from the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, TX, are collaborating with Cardiol on the development of the Company's proprietary subcutaneous ("SubQ") formulation of cannabidiol, CRD-38, to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This common form of heart failure remains a leading cause of hospitalization worldwide and is associated with a five-year mortality that exceeds 75% in hospitalized patients.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

With a strong presence in British Columbia and Alberta and locations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, as well as Ontario, the availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at all Canco locations enhances the brand's footprint across Canada in the key category of convenience retail.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cizzle Brands Corporation
Sign up to get your FREE

Cizzle Brands Corporation Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

RUA GOLD Closes C$5.75 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Opawica Explorations Commences Drill Program at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Related News

Gold Investing

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Closes C$5.75 Million Brokered Offering Including the Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Commences Drill Program at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Achieves Over 93% Recovery Using Albion Process oxidation-CIL Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Planning 2025 Work Program on 100% Owned Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claim Package Spanning Quebec and Ontario

×