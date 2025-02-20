Cizzle Brands Expands its Western Canadian Footprint With All Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. Stores Now Selling CWENCH Hydration

As the CWENCH Hydration™ brand continues to gain popularity, Cizzle Brands is strategically adding new retailers in select North American markets. Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are both chains of supermarkets in Alberta, and are expected to play a key role in building out the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Western Canada.
Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the "Company" or "Cizzle Brands") , is pleased to announce that all four ready-to-drink ("RTD") flavours of its flagship product CWENCH Hydration™ are available for purchase chain-wide at Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros., each of which are major regional grocery chains in the Canadian province of Alberta. In addition to the RTD beverages, Freson Bros. is also carrying 10-count packs of CWENCH Hydration Mix packets in all four flavours.
All four RTD flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ are shown on a retail shelf at a Calgary Co-op supermarket in the Calgary, Alberta area (Photo: Business Wire)
This placement adds to the brand's presence in Western Canada, following the Company's recent announcement that Kelowna-based gas station chain Canco Petroleum began carrying the full RTD lineup of CWENCH Hydration™ beverages.
Calgary Co-op is a member-owned retail cooperative with over 440,000 members that offers a full range of grocery products, in addition to pharmacy and fuel at select locations. Its first location was opened in 1956, working directly with local farmers and ranchers to offer locally sourced foods to Calgary-area residents and visitors. In 2025, Calgary Co-op has 43 stores and a total of 3,850 employees.
More information about Calgary Co-op can be found on its website: https://www.calgarycoop.com/
Freson Bros was founded in 1955 as a butcher shop, and later expanded into full-scale grocery. With 16 locations across the province of Alberta and over 1,000 employees, Freson Bros is situated in key Alberta markets including Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and Peace River.
More information about Freson Bros. can be found on its website: https://www.freson.com/
Cizzle Brands' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented "Step by step, we are strategically building out a market presence for CWENCH Hydration™ across North America. Community grocers such as Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. are important pillars of this strategy as we continue to gain market acceptance. CWENCH Hydration™ keeps growing its market share in Western Canada, and we plan to keep up this momentum with the addition of these two grocery chains in Alberta. We are excited to be working with Calgary Co-op and Freson Bros. as we continue commercializing the CWENCH Hydration™ brand across Canada."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.
