Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces Major Canadian Retail Expansion with Launch of CWENCH Hydration at Walmart Canada and Expanded Distribution Across Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores

Cizzle Brands Corporation Announces Major Canadian Retail Expansion with Launch of CWENCH Hydration at Walmart Canada and Expanded Distribution Across Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores

CWENCH™ Hydration mix will be available in 197 Walmart Canada stores nationally and expanded into approximately 400 Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore locations across the country, bringing the total national footprint in the Canadian grocery and mass channel to new heights

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (" C izzle Brands " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness, is pleased to announce a significant expansion of Canadian retail distribution for its flagship brand, CWENCH Hydration™, with two major listings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429437576/en/

Cizzle Brands Corporation today announced that its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is now being carried at 197 Walmart locations across Canada, and has expanded presence in Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores.

Cizzle Brands Corporation today announced that its flagship product, CWENCH Hydration, is now being carried at 197 Walmart locations across Canada, and has expanded presence in Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstores.

Walmart Canada — First National Listing

CWENCH's Hydration mix will be carried at 197 Walmart Canada locations nationally, merchandised in the Sports Nutrition section. At launch, Walmart Canada will be carrying the CWENCH Hydration™ 10-count hydration mix stick pack in four flavours: Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl, Berry Crush, and Cherry Lime.

This listing marks CWENCH Hydration's first national distribution at Walmart Canada, one of the country's largest and most-shopped mass retailers, and represents a meaningful addition to the Company's mass-channel footprint.

Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore — Expanded Assortment

Concurrently, Cizzle Brands is pleased to announce that Loblaw Companies Limited (" LCL ") banners Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore have expanded their offering of CWENCH, with new listings now live in approximately 400 locations nationally. The expanded assortment includes:

  • CWENCH Hydration™ 10-count hydration mix stick packs in Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl, Berry Crush, and Tropical Flow; and
  • CWENCH Hydration™ 315g hydration mix tubs in Blue Raspberry, Rainbow Swirl, Berry Crush, and Cherry Lime.

The new SKUs will be merchandised in the beverage/isotonic section, placing CWENCH Hydration™ directly alongside the category's most established players and reflecting the brand's continued emergence as a leading sports hydration option in Canada. This builds on the Company's September 2025 launch of its ready-to-drink format in 149 LCL locations and significantly expands CWENCH's shelf presence across Canada's largest grocery retailer.

Management Commentary

"These two listings represent a major step forward for CWENCH Hydration™ in Canada," said John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Cizzle Brands Corporation. "Landing a national listing at Walmart Canada is a milestone we've been building toward, and doing so alongside a meaningful expansion of our availability at Loblaws and Real Canadian Superstore is a powerful signal of the demand we're seeing at retail. Canadian consumers are telling us they want a better-for-you sports hydration option, and our retail partners are responding. We now have broader geographic reach, and placement in the two sections of the store where hydration consumers actually shop — sports nutrition and the isotonic set. This is exactly the kind of disciplined, category-leading commercialization our playbook is built around."

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a vertically integrated sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several sports, Cizzle Brands has launched three game-changing brands: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 6,200 locations in Canada, the United States, and Europe; (ii) Spoken™ Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification; and (iii) HappiEats™, upgrading everyday eats with high-performance foods such as Sport Pasta™ and SnakStars™ Sport Bites. It also owns and operates The CWENCH Hydration Factory , a manufacturing facility that produces CWENCH Hydration and other leading beverage brands in Tetra Pak packaging. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people of all ages achieve their best in competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

For more information about Spoken™ Nutrition, please visit: https://www.spokennutrition.com

For more information about HappiEats™, please visit https://www.myhappieats.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Cizzle Brands Corporation

"John Celenza"

John Celenza, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as, but not limited to: expected financial results, manufacturing efficiency, new products of the Company and potential sales and distribution opportunities. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other risk factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation, except as otherwise required by law, to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors change.

For further information, please contact:

Setti Coscarella
Head of Corporate Development
investors@cizzlebrands.com
1-844-588-2088

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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