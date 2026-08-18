Citi Unveils Custody+: A Suite of Near- and Real-time Custody Solutions to Meet Always-On Industry Demand

As capital markets become increasingly always-on, Citi Investor Services' innovative and modular ecosystem of solutions is redefining custody infrastructure for the future

Highlights:

  • Citi is redefining custody infrastructure to support clients' diverse operating models as the industry shifts towards continuous markets, compressed settlement cycles and technology disruption
  • With the U.S. rollout of real-time asset servicing through its Single Event Processing technology, over 80% of Citi's total event volume is being processed in real-time
  • These advancements further Citi Services' platform strategy to build scalable and modern infrastructure with a strong data and AI foundation

As institutional investors navigate compressed settlement cycles, continuous markets and AI-driven decision making, Citi Investor Services has launched Custody+, a comprehensive suite of near- and real-time solutions to meet always-on industry demand. The announcement comes as the bank completes the U.S. rollout of its patented Single Event Processing (SEP) technology, a milestone in the transformation of its custody infrastructure.

Custody+ represents a strategic shift from a standardized and traditional custody model to a modular ecosystem of solutions that can be adapted to clients' workflows and operating models at scale. Citi's Custody business supports clients in over 100 markets worldwide, inclusive of 62 proprietary markets

Chris Cox, Head of Investor Services at Citi said, "Citi's Services business invests over US$2 billion annually in its platform strategy with a focus on speed, scale and availability. Custody+ is a clear example of this investment as we build infrastructure to eliminate latency and drag for institutional investor clients. By integrating our global network with data and technology, we are redefining the operational backbone for clients who require precision, transparency and continuous market access."

Custody+ encompasses the following integrated capabilities:

Speed and Certainty

  • Real-time Asset Servicing : Processing every asset servicing transaction through a single seamless flow across Citi's global and domestic custody infrastructure using SEP technology. The U.S. rollout has reduced processing times for voluntary corporate actions by up to 92%, with 96% of all U.S. voluntary events now processed in under two hours. Over 80% of Citi's total event volume is now processed in real-time.

  • Instant Settlements: Delivering market-leading settlement speed through end-to-end integration from instruction to final settlement at Central Securities Depositories. Across Citi's 62 proprietary Custody markets, integrated ledger and real-time data give clients full visibility across transactions.
  • On-Demand FX : Delivering transparency and direct market pricing with flexible active and passive FX solutions, automated hedging and real-time execution, enabling clients to optimize liquidity and strategically manage FX as part of the settlement process.

Intelligence and Control

  • Real-time Cash and Liquidity: Delivering industry-leading cash and liquidity solutions through Citi's integrated Services platform, including instant cash position updates, real-time liquidity sweeping and funding and cash balance projections for custody transactions. Through Citi Token Services, we are enabling the near-instantaneous movement of tokenized deposits on a 24/7 basis across select Citi markets.
  • Accelerated Tax : Using AI-led innovation, Citi has reduced documentation processing times by up to 70% for faster and optimal tax treatment outcomes.
  • Actionable Market Intelligence: Providing intelligent market insights through Citi's newly enhanced AI-powered Market Guide platform. Available to clients in over 100 locations, Market Guide helps clients stay informed of relevant market-specific insights including regulatory updates and operational changes.
  • Citi Insights and Data: Providing quicker insights and seamless access to data through cloud sharing and API connectivity. Clients can in turn power their own proprietary analytics and AI models.

Infrastructure for Diverse Operating Models

  • Digital Asset Custody : Digital assets already operate on near-instant settlement, 24/7. Citi expects to go live with digital asset custody later this year, starting with the custody of Bitcoin. This is being built on Citi's common digital asset architecture and we will offer a one-stop custody experience. Clients will access traditional and crypto custody capabilities within the same framework for an integrated experience.
  • White-Label Platform Capabilities: Enabling clients to access Citi's leading infrastructure to deliver enhanced and competitive capabilities to their customers while simplifying their operations. This includes transaction initiation and workflow management and reporting capabilities, as well as market information.

"Custody+ is the product of a multi-year commitment to building infrastructure that matches the speed of our clients' strategies," said Amit Agarwal, Head of Custody at Citi Investor Services. "We have designed each solution to help clients simplify their operating models amid increasing complexities in the operating environment. Custody+ is our response to their evolving needs as the industry continues to transform, moving away from legacy to next-generation architecture."

About Citi:

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

Media Contact:

Harsha Jethnani
harsha.jethnani@citi.com

Ai Li She
ai.li.she@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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