Citi's Services Business Pioneers Live Transactions on Swift's Ledger, Collaborating with FAB and OCBC to Redefine Always-On Global Payments

DBS and UOB Set to Join Initiative, Expanding Always-On Payment Capabilities
- Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) are the first to conduct live transactions in USD in the Middle East and Southeast Asia regions, respectively.
- Citi expects to conduct similar transactions with other collaborating banks, including DBS and United Overseas Bank (UOB) later this month.
- These firsts continue to advance Citi's work to deliver always-on capabilities to support client needs.
Citi announced today that it has successfully processed live transactions on Swift's blockchain-based ledger, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to deliver always-on, cross-currency, and interoperable payment solutions for its institutional clients. As the first U.S. bank to conduct live native ledger transactions, Citi has collaborated with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) on this global initiative.
The initiative is a key part of the strategy for Citi's Services business to advance its digital asset capabilities across cash and securities. It builds on newly integrated solutions, such as 24/7 USD Clearing, Citi Token Services, and Citi Custody+, to enable real-time, multi-bank, cross-border payments, as well as securities and collateral management for corporate and institutional clients. Citi's 24/7 USD Clearing solution serves over 300 bank clients globally, and Citi Token Services processes around $1 billion in transactions through its blockchain-based platform. This reflects the natural evolution of a core focus for Citi Services: delivering instant, real-time, and always-on capabilities that bridge its payments and securities infrastructure with the emerging landscape of tokenized multi-bank networks and assets.
The live transactions already completed, include the first to be processed in the Middle East region with FAB, and the first in the Southeast Asia region with OCBC. These operations are an important step in demonstrating the viability of using distributed ledger technology to provide uninterrupted, 24/7 payments and settlements that are not restricted by traditional cut-off times or weekend closures. Citi expects to conduct similar transactions with other key collaborators later this month including DBS and United Overseas Bank (UOB). The pilot transactions are intended to be part of a focused, controlled proof-of-concept phase running from July to December 2026.
The use of shared blockchain infrastructure to support the movement of tokenized deposits and more broadly, securities, will also create a more efficient market for instant cross-border payments and securities settlements. The global pilot on Swift's blockchain ledger is a primary example of this, demonstrating our commitment to supporting an interoperable ecosystem in cash and securities.
Debopama Sen, Head of Payments within Citi's Services business said: "We are proud to be a leader in this pivotal initiative, working alongside Swift and our esteemed bank collaborators to continue to transform the landscape of always-on payments, settlements and liquidity. This pilot represents a crucial step in exploring how we can leverage the power of shared ledger technology to create a more efficient, interoperable, and always-on global financial system that supports both payments and collateral movement. Our active engagement in the design and execution of Swift's ledger MVP ensures that our clients' interests are at the forefront as we shape the future of interoperability between digital and traditional currencies."
Swift's ledger initiative is designed to bridge traditional finance with the emerging world of digital assets. It utilizes a shared blockchain-based infrastructure to enable instant payment commitment through tokenized deposits, while leveraging the safety and trust of existing settlement models, including real-time gross settlement (RTGS) for final settlement. This innovative model promises key benefits such as 24/7/365 service, faster credit for beneficiaries, and improved liquidity efficiency for banks.
Rachel Chew, Group Chief Operating Officer and Co-Head of Digital Assets, Global Transaction Services at DBS , said: "Initiatives such as the Swift Digital Ledger are bridging traditional banking infrastructures with emerging digital networks. By fostering deeper interoperability across these different ecosystems, we can achieve seamless transactions and establish common standards, which are essential for the wider adoption of tokenized money."
Carmen Chan, Deputy Head of Global Transaction Banking at Singapore's OCBC , added: "Our successful live pilot transactions with Citi marks an important step towards enabling bank-issued digital money to move efficiently and securely across borders. For corporates, this could mean faster access to funds, greater payment certainty and improved liquidity management in an increasingly always-on economy. Interoperable shared infrastructure can help connect banking networks across jurisdictions while preserving the trust and reach of the global banking system. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Swift and our banking partners to advance more efficient, transparent and resilient global payments."
So Lay Hua, Head of Group Transaction Banking, UOB said, "Our upcoming U.S. dollar transaction with Citi on Swift's ledger underscores the power of industry collaboration in building the next generation of payment infrastructure. These transactions demonstrate how banks can enable faster, more seamless and interoperable payment flows across markets. As the One Bank for ASEAN, UOB is committed to contributing our regional network and transaction banking expertise to shape the future of payments."
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
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