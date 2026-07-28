Citi Is Now Live With a Trade Digitization Solution Integrating Supply Chain Solutions

Citi Consolidate™ powered by Infor Nexus Simplifies Document Processing for International Trade
- Citi has launched Citi Consolidate™, a new invoice processing solution powered by Infor Nexus, designed to digitize trade processes for buyers and their suppliers.
- Citi Consolidate™ streamlines invoice approval, purchase order, and payables processes, creating an end-to-end digital solution that enhances straight-through processing and minimizes approval times.
- For corporate buyers, Citi Consolidate™ offers one-stop access to data, process automation, improved cash flow visibility, and vital risk mitigation benefits.
- Suppliers gain significant advantages from Citi Consolidate™, including accelerated access to financing, enhanced transparency into payment statuses, and greater financing flexibility.
Citi has launched Citi Consolidate™, a new invoice processing solution powered by Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company. Designed for buyers and their suppliers, Citi Consolidate™ streamlines and digitizes the invoice approval, purchase order, and payables processes, creating a fully end-to-end digital solution for clients leveraging Infor Nexus, Infor's multi-enterprise supply chain business network.
Historically, invoice creation, reconciliation, and payment approvals were fragmented manual processes and could take weeks, leaving buyers without access to critical data and suppliers unable to access needed financing to support their operations. The new Citi Consolidate™ solution will help Citi's corporate clients enhance straight-through processing, minimize invoice approval time, and accelerate access to working capital.
"Citi Consolidate demonstrates our relentless commitment to driving innovative solutions to help our clients advance their digital journeys," said Adoniro Cestari, Global Head of Trade and Working Capital Solutions at Citi Services. "This new capability will help our clients realize their goal of eliminating paper processes, while also optimizing their working capital. At the same time, it will provide accessible and actionable data that our clients can use to help manage their businesses more efficiently."
For buyers, Citi Consolidate™ provides:
- One-Stop Access to Data - A single, shared repository for purchase orders, invoices, and transportation documentation within a structured data environment.
- Process Automation and Acceleration - Automated document matching, invoice approval, and discrepancy resolution workflows streamline processes and compresses cycle times.
- Enhanced Cash Flow Visibility - Efficient order management and streamlined invoice approvals provide buyers with improved visibility, allowing for better cash flow management.
- Risk Mitigation – Since critical suppliers have more access to required financing, Citi Consolidate™ can help buyers to mitigate supplier risk, helping ensure their businesses have required inventory.
For suppliers, this new solution provides:
- Access to Needed Financing – Citi Consolidate™ accelerates invoice approval timeframes and provides suppliers with earlier access to financing.
- Improved Transparency – Suppliers gain visibility into the status of their invoice approvals and payments.
- Financing Flexibility – Suppliers can now access a wider array of finance solutions, including Purchase Order Financing, Deep-Tier Financing, and Dynamic Discounting.
"Infor has been bridging physical and financial supply chains for two decades and is excited to work with Citi, a global leader in Trade, to further automate customers' trade flows across industry verticals," said Gary Schneider, VP, Financial Services at Infor. "Infor Nexus' network capability will help drive data management, leading to harmonized invoice processes and improved cash flow visibility, while Citi's global network and advisory services optimize the use of capital across a company's supply chain. Together, we will digitally transform an organization's financial supply chain."
Additionally, Citi recently commenced as a Financing Service Provider to Infor Nexus clients in the United States. With Citi acting as a Financing Service Provider on Infor Nexus, Citi clients will no longer have to juggle multiple platforms.
Citi Consolidate™ is currently available to Citi's clients in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to additional countries in 2026.
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260728941176/en/
Media Contacts:
Citi
Richard Bicknell richard.bicknell@citi.com
Infor
Infor Communications: infor-pr@infor.com