Chongqing Yazaki Selects BlackBerry to Power Digital LCD Cluster for the Chinese Market

Platform to be deployed within next-generation vehicles from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd . , a leading Chinese Tier 1 automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) to power its digital instrument cluster, which has now entered mass production.

The next-generation digital instrument cluster is being installed in models from Geely Auto and Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto , providing a more intuitive, personalized, and interactive user experience for drivers while ensuring the safety, security and reliability of the vehicle's critical systems.

Leveraging BlackBerry QNX's high performance, reliable and secure technologies, Chongqing Yazaki has built multiple cutting edge LCD instrument clusters, including 10.25 and 12.3 inch LCD clusters as well as 10.25 and 12.3 inch double screen LCD clusters, which together will enhance the display of information by providing the most appropriate interface between the car and driver through innovative Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology. This not only helps deliver intuitive and personalized interior design, but also ensures a safe, intelligent and seamless driving experience for drivers and passengers.

The QNX Neutrino RTOS provides the necessary technology to power the automotive industry's next generation vehicles, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and Tier 1's can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

"As a market leader in safety-certified embedded automotive systems, BlackBerry QNX has a wide-ranging technology portfolio that provides advanced foundational software technologies to Tier 1 automotive suppliers and manufacturers worldwide," said Dhiraj Handa , Vice President, Asia-Pacific , BlackBerry IoT. "We are pleased to work with Chongqing Yazaki to develop a next generation digital instrument cluster and look forward to continuing to deliver trusted products and solutions to Chinese automakers."

"Chongqing Yazaki has built up considerable experience in the automotive instrument area, with leading self-developed capabilities. By collaborating with BlackBerry QNX, we look forward to leveraging its function, safety and cybersecurity advantages to create safe and secure automotive electronics that meet the needs of the growing automotive market," said Mr. Liu Degao, General Manager of Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit : BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Chongqing Yazaki

Chongqing Yazaki Meter Co., Ltd., founded in 1995, is a joint venture established by Chongqing Li-Long Technology Industry (Group) Co., Ltd. and Japan Yazaki Corporation (the world's largest multinational company in the production of automotive wiring harnesses and instruments, one of the world's top 15 auto parts enterprises, and one of the FORTUNE 500 enterprises), Isuzu Auto, Qingling Motor and Yugao Group.

Chongqing Yazaki has a wide range of products, covering LCD Clusters, Double Screens Clusters, Cockpit Control Units, Head-up Displays(HUD), Electronic Rearview Mirrors, Electronic Control Modules and other automotive electronic products, mainly supplying for SAIC-GM, Toyota, Volvo, PSA, Qingling Motor, Geely Auto, Great Wall Motor, SAIC Motor, Dongfeng Liuzhou Auto, GAC Aion Auto, Hozon Auto, Livan Auto, ZEEKR Auto, SRM, SINO TRUCK, SAIC-Hongyan Auto and dozens of famous automotive OEMs.

Chongqing Yazaki adheres to the mission: aiming at the world's advanced level, providing customers with full life-cycle technology products and provide services efficiently.

BlackBerry Recognized as a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

The Gartner ® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it has been recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM market, the only vendor to be placed in the upper right quadrant based on customer feedback for a company's deployment, capabilities and support.

Apple reports first quarter results

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories

Services set new all-time revenue record

ChatGPT May Already Be Used In Nation State Cyberattacks, Say IT Decision Makers in BlackBerry Global Research

  • 51% of IT decision makers believe there will be a successful cyberattack credited to ChatGPT within the year
  • 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies, such as ChatGPT

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released new research revealing that half (51%) of IT professionals predict that we are less than a year away from a successful cyberattack being credited to ChatGPT and 71% believe that foreign states may already be using the technology for malicious purposes against other nations.

The survey of 1,500 IT decision makers across North America , UK, and Australia exposed a perception that, although respondents in all countries see ChatGPT as generally being put to use for 'good' purposes, 74% acknowledge its potential threat to cybersecurity and are concerned. Though there are differing views around the world on how that threat might manifest, ChatGPT's ability to help hackers craft more believable and legitimate sounding phishing emails is the top global concern (53%), along with enabling less experienced hackers to improve their technical knowledge and develop more specialized skills (49%) and its use for spreading misinformation (49%).

Shishir Singh , Chief Technology Officer, Cybersecurity at BlackBerry explains: "ChatGPT will likely increase its influence in the cyber industry over time. We've all seen a lot of hype and scaremongering, but the pulse of the industry remains fairly pragmatic – and for good reason. There are a lot of benefits to be gained from this kind of advanced technology and we're only beginning to scratch the surface, but we also can't ignore the ramifications. As the maturity of the platform and the hackers' experience of putting it to use progresses, it will get more and more difficult to defend without also using AI in defense to level the playing field."

Indeed, BlackBerry's research results also revealed that the majority (82%) of IT decision-makers plan to invest in AI-driven cybersecurity in the next two years and almost half (48%) plan to invest before the end of 2023. This reflects the growing concern that signature-based protection solutions are no longer effective in providing cyber protection against an increasingly sophisticated threat.

Whilst IT directors are positive that ChatGPT will enhance cybersecurity for businesses, the survey also revealed that 95% believe governments have a responsibility to regulate advanced technologies.  However, at present, there is an optimistic consensus that technology and research professionals will gain more than cyber criminals from the capabilities of ChatGPT.

Singh concludes: "It's been well documented that people with malicious intent are testing the waters but, over the course of this year, we expect to see hackers get a much better handle on how to use ChatGPT successfully for nefarious purposes; whether as a tool to write better mutable malware or as an enabler to bolster their 'skillset.' Both cyber pros and hackers will continue to look into how they can utilize it best. Time will tell who's more effective."

For more information on how BlackBerry's comprehensive, prevention-first, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions can help your business prepare for, prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats, please visit BlackBerry.com .

Note: Research conducted in January 2023 by OnePoll on behalf of BlackBerry , into 1,500 IT Decision Makers across North America ( USA and Canada ), the United Kingdom and Australia .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Apple Music launches Rihanna's Road to Halftime ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Experience Rihanna ' s incredible music catalog like never before with Spatial Audio, sing along with Apple Music Sing, tune in to Apple Music Radio for expert music commentary, and don't miss the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference on February 9 at 10 a.m. MST

Apple Music® is bringing Rihanna fans new and exclusive ways to experience and celebrate her musical genius as they gear up for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Earlier this month, Rihanna teased fans with a first look trailer . As the clock ticks closer to the big show, fans can experience Rihanna's music with the deeply enriched multidimensional sound of Apple Music. Starting today, subscribers can access the megastar's songs with Spatial Audio in Dolby Atmos, showcasing her heart-pumping anthems throughout her career mixing pop, rap, R&B, and EDM sounds under her ever-expanding umbrella.

BlackBerry's Inaugural Quarterly Threat Intelligence Report Reveals Threat Actors Launch One Malicious Threat Every Minute

Report Identifies 1.75m Cyberattacks Were Stopped by BlackBerry in the Last 90 Days

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today released its Global Threat Intelligence Report highlighting the volume and model of threats across a range of organizations and regions, including industry-specific attacks targeting the automotive and manufacturing, healthcare and financial sectors. After the success and continued demand for its annual threat report, BlackBerry has switched to a quarterly cadence to match the speed adversaries evolve to provide a more holistic view of the threat landscape, helping businesses to prepare and protect themselves accordingly.

