Chevron Commits $1 Million to Support Earthquake Relief in Venezuela

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced a commitment of $1 million to support immediate humanitarian relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24.

The contribution will help provide urgent assistance to affected communities, including access to shelter, food, water and medical support, through trusted nonprofit and humanitarian organizations working on the ground.

"Families and communities across Venezuela are facing real loss right now. Our thoughts are with our employees, impacted communities, and the first responders working tirelessly to help. Chevron has been part of Venezuela for generations, and we're standing with our people and communities as they begin to recover," said Laura Lane, Chevron Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

All Chevron employees are accounted for, and its facilities are secure and operational.

The company is working with local partners and relief organizations to support response efforts, while continuing to operate safely and reliably.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of operations, and grow new energies businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com .

Ross Allen
+1 (713) 372-5272
ross.allen@chevron.com

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