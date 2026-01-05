Check Point Software to Announce 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 12, 2026

Check Point Software to Announce 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 12, 2026

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, February 12, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST5:30 AM PST on February 12, 2026. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company's website at http:www.checkpoint.comir.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point's prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers. 

