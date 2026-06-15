Chase Freedom® Announces Q3 2026 5% Cash Back Categories: Gas Stations and EV Charging, Public Transit, Select Live Entertainment and United Way

Chase Freedom offers 5% cash back across activated categories perfect for summertime fun
Today, Chase announced that Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on gas stations and electric vehicle charging, public transit, select live entertainment and donations to United Way from July 1 through September 30, 2026 on up to $1,500 in combined purchases. The new categories help cardmembers earn rewards on summer travel and everyday activities, entertainment and charitable giving.
"When cardmembers earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases, like filling up the tank, hopping on the subway, or catching a live concert, it can feel really meaningful," said Wittney Rachlin, General Manager of Chase Freedom. "That's the idea behind our Q3 categories: we want to reward routine spending cardmembers are already doing this summer so they can put more toward the moments that make the season special. And with United Way as our charitable donations earn partner this quarter, they can give back and earn at the same time."
With Chase Freedom, every transaction can give cardmembers more: cash back on every purchase and the freedom to redeem rewards however they like. Cardmembers have until September 14th, 2026, to activate these categories.
Chase Freedom Flex Q3 2026 Rotating Categories:
- Gas Stations and EV Charging¹: Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on gas station and electric vehicle charging purchases. This helps cardmembers maximize rewards while they're fueling or charging up for summer road trips.
- Public Transit²: Earn 5% cash back on eligible public transit purchases, including trains, buses, ferries, toll bridges and highways, and parking lots and garages. Cardmembers can earn rewards on their daily commute or weekend adventures.
- Select Live Entertainment³: Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on tickets to select live entertainment events, including concerts, sporting events, zoos and amusement parks, helping them make the most of summer activities.
- United Way⁴: Cardmembers can earn 5% cash back on donations to United Way through their official channels. United Way programs help build thriving communities.
5% is earned on up to $1,500 on combined purchases in the bonus categories each quarter.
Chase Freedom Flex Cardmembers Earn Cash Back Year-Round
In addition to these rotating categories, Chase Freedom Flex cardmembers always earn:
- 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services)
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Chase Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can activate their 5% cash back quarterly category offer by visiting ChaseBonus.com today.
And, for a limited time, new Freedom Flex cardmembers can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
For more information on participating merchants or to apply for a card, visit Chase.com/FreedomFlex or Chase.com/Freedom .
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.9 trillion and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. Chase serves nearly 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
¹ Gas: Merchants in this category sell automotive gasoline that can be paid for either at the pump or inside the station and may or may not sell other goods or services at their location. Merchants that do not specialize in selling automotive gasoline are not included in this category; for example, truck stops, boat marinas, oil and propane distributors, and home heating companies.
EV Charging: Merchants in this category sell electric vehicle charging services that can be paid at the charging station, via mobile app, account/subscription or an attendant, and the merchants may or may not sell other goods or services at their location. Merchants must use the electric vehicle charging MCC for transaction to be rewarded against. If electric vehicle charging services are offered for free by a merchant or are included in their services, but other services/goods require payment, the transactions will not be rewarded against. In the event, parking facility merchants, such as valet parking, airport parking, and parking garages, charge to the MCC that results in the highest sales volume, the transaction will not be rewarded against. Residential electric vehicle charging is not included in this category. Electric vehicle charging equipment purchases and servicing for any use, including residential or commercial, are not included in this category.
² Public Transit: Merchants in this category include operators of passenger trains, buses, ferries, toll bridges and highways, and parking lots and garages. Merchants that provide transportation and related services are not included in this category, for example, airlines, hotels, car rental agencies, cruise lines, travel agencies, discount travel sites, vacation clubs, tour operators, bike or scooter rentals and car sharing. Taxis, Limousines, and rideshares such as Lyft or Uber are not included in this category.
³ Select Live Entertainment: Merchants in this category sell tickets for live in-person entertainment such as major sporting events, zoos and aquariums, concerts, theatrical productions, museums, tourist attractions and exhibits, amusement parks, circuses, carnivals, bands, and entertainers. Ticket agencies selling on behalf of the entertainment venue are included. Some merchants that sell tickets for in-person entertainment are not included in this category; for example, movie theaters, bowling alleys, horse racing tracks, casinos, and dance hall/clubs. Purchasing from a hotel/concierge is not included nor excursions or purchases as part of a travel package.
⁴ United Way: To ensure your charitable donation is eligible for the 5% Cash Back reward, be sure to donate directly through United Way's official channels. Find your local United Way using the link provided here: www.Unitedway.org . Certain local United Ways may not be eligible due to transaction processing procedures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615937822/en/
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Janis
Elizabeth.janis@chase.com