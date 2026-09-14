Charles Schwab and Anthropic to Bring Claude to Independent Registered Investment Advisors

Key Takeaways:
- Schwab Advisor Services™ is the first RIA custodian included in Anthropic's new Claude for Financial Advisors
- The new offer brings together connectors and skills to help advisors with research, prep and analysis and is compatible with the tools they already use
- RIAs will access Schwab Advisor Center ® from Claude through an authenticated connection, bringing together the tools they use to better serve their clients
Schwab Advisor Services, Charles Schwab's business supporting the growth and success of independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced it is working with Anthropic to bring Claude for Financial Advisors, Anthropic's new offering, directly to the 16,000-plus independent RIAs Schwab serves.
Claude for Financial Advisors is designed to support the work that advisors complete throughout a day — from prepping for a client meeting to helping explain a portfolio change. It features skills and new connectors to tools the firm already uses to run their businesses, including CRM, custody, portfolio reporting, financial planning, estate planning, and meetings.
"Independent advisors have always succeeded on the strength of their relationships, and relationships are built on advice, service and client experiences that stand apart," said Jon Beatty, head of Schwab Advisor Services. "AI is exponentially powering the ability of advisors to stand apart in this way, even more so if it is integrated with the proprietary workflows and tech stacks advisors have already built."
"Anthropic is building AI at the frontier of what's possible," Beatty added. "Bringing this solution directly to our clients, purpose-built for the environment they operate in, is how we help advisors claim the next frontier of advice."
"Our goal is to bring the benefits of AI to as many families as possible, and a direct path runs through the advisors they already trust," said Peter Nolan, head of asset and wealth management at Anthropic. "Collaborating with Schwab and the 16,000-plus independent RIAs it serves brings Claude to the firms doing that work every day, starting with a clear view of what has changed for each client."
Connected to the tools advisors already use
Advisors can get more value from the tools they already use — from financial planning and CRM to portfolio accounting and custody — with audit logs for admins to review. The solution is designed to help with areas such as meeting preparation, financial plan updates, analytics, and drafting client follow-up for advisor review.
"For RIAs, technology has always been about delivering exceptional service and creating more opportunities to connect on a human level. AI pushes that thinking forward. It takes on more of the work that pulls advisors away from their clients, so they can spend their time where it counts," said Alison Dooher, head of AI for Schwab Advisor Services.
Anthropic and Schwab at IMPACT ® 2026
Anthropic will join Schwab at the upcoming Schwab IMPACT ® conference, where RIAs will have a chance to learn more about how to get started and use these capabilities in their firms. For IMPACT ® 2026 updates follow #SchwabIMPACT.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: What is Claude for Financial Advisors?
Claude for Financial Advisors is Anthropic's comprehensive suite of connectors and workflow skills designed to help with research, prep, and documentation tasks that occupy an advisor's time and keep them from client-facing work.
Q: Which custodian is partnering with Anthropic on AI for advisors? Does Schwab Advisor Services integrate with Claude?
Schwab Advisor Services is the leading custodian for independent registered investment advisors and is currently the only RIA custodian providing integration with Claude via Claude for Financial Advisors.
Q: Which advisor technology platforms does Claude for Financial Advisors connect to?
Claude for Financial Advisors is built to work with — not in place of — the tech stack advisors are already using.
RIAs will access Schwab Advisor Center ® (SAC.com) from Claude through an authenticated connection, bringing together the tools they use to better serve their clients.
Q: Where can RIAs access Claude for Financial Advisors?
RIAs can use Claude for Financial Advisors on the Schwab Advisor Services custody platform.
Q: What's included in Claude for Financial Advisors?
Claude for Financial Advisors is designed to bring together the tools that RIAs use daily through MCP connectors, a library of advisor skills and plugins, and agents that handle pre- and post-meeting work, as well as CRM updates.
Q: Are there other RIA custodians that provide Claude for Financial Advisors?
Schwab Advisor Services is currently the only RIA custodian in Claude for Financial Advisors.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Disclosures
The above-mentioned firms and their employees are not affiliated with or employees of Schwab unless otherwise noted. Mention should not be construed as a recommendation, endorsement of, or sponsorship by Schwab. The views expressed are those of the third party and are provided for information purposes only.
Schwab Advisor Services™ provides custody, trading, and the support services of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), member SIPC, to independent investment advisors and Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. ("CSIM"). Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab
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Media contacts:
Schwab Advisor Services
Kelly Cook
Charles Schwab
480.540.6333
kelly.cook@schwab.com
Liz Shaw
TNG
732.757.2119
sas@neibartgroup.com