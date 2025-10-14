CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 14, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, announces a significant commercial milestone: the signing of a five-year hydrogen supply agreement with an Ontario-based independent distributor for regular deliveries of clean UHP hydrogen.
Key Highlights:
-
Long-Term Contract – Five-year term with an Ontario distributor, providing a stable and recurring demand of CHARBONE's clean UHP hydrogen.
-
First Deliveries in November – Initial deliveries slated for November 2025 , utilizing a newly commissioned Type 1 hydrogen tube trailer fully certified by Transport Canada and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) for operation in Ontario.
-
Operational Readiness – CHARBONE's transportation subsidiary achieved full regulatory and safety compliance within just eight months , meeting Canada's strict hydrogen handling standards and ensuring a "Safety First" approach to distribution.
-
Strategic Expansion – This contract marks CHARBONE's entry into the Ontario market , a rapidly growing region for clean UHP hydrogen. It reinforces the Company's presence in Eastern Canada and positions CHARBONE for further growth in the clean energy sector.
" This five-year contract demonstrates that CHARBONE can build a trusted, compliant, and secure hydrogen supply network, positioning us for further expansion, " said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . " Ontario is a strategic market for us, and this achievement underscores our long-term commitment to serve industrial and specialty gas distributors with the highest levels of quality and reliability ."
Over the past eight months, CHARBONE's wholly owned transportation subsidiary, CHARBONE Systems Inc., completed all necessary engineering, regulatory, and safety processes to operate under Canada's strict standards for clean UHP hydrogen handling. This achievement not only underscores the Company's "Safety First" commitment and operational excellence in its logistics chain but also paves the way for reliable commercial deliveries under the new agreement .
CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
