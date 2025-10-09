CHARBONE Hydrogen Successfully Completes the Dismantling of Hydrogen Equipment in Quebec and Announces the Arrival of the Main Components in Sorel-Tracy

Brossard, Quebec, October 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a company dedicated to building a North America's first clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen production and distribution network, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the dismantling of the hydrogen production assets acquired in Quebec City and that the main components of this equipment have now arrived in Sorel-Tracy.

This milestone marks a major step forward in the schedule for commissioning CHARBONE's first clean UHP hydrogen production unit, which is still scheduled to start up in November 2025.

"We are proud to have completed this crucial logistical milestone on time," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . "The transfer of this strategic equipment to our Sorel-Tracy site brings us closer to the first production of clean UHP hydrogen in Quebec, while optimizing our investments through the reuse of proven assets."

The dismantling and transport operations were successfully carried out by CHARBONE's technical teams and their specialized partners, ensuring the complete preservation of the integrity of the modules and systems. The company plans to begin reintegration and connection work at the Sorel-Tracy site in the coming weeks.

This transaction stems from the strategic transaction announced on September 5, 2025, through which CHARBONE secured hydrogen production and refueling assets. In addition to accelerating time to market, this acquisition allows CHARBONE to significantly reduce its capital costs and benefit from already operational and proven equipment.

"We would like to thank our partners, suppliers and internal teams for the quality of their work and their commitment," added Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE . "CHARBONE's vision of building a modular clean UHP hydrogen production network in North America is becoming more tangible and concrete every day."

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated company specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen and the strategic distribution of industrial gases in North America and Asia-Pacific. Through a modular approach, the Company is building a distributed network of green hydrogen production plants while diversifying revenues via helium and specialty gas partnerships. This disciplined model reduces risk, enhances flexibility, and positions CHARBONE as a leader in the transition to a low-carbon future. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF) , the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF) , and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47) . Visit www.charbone.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

CFO and Corporate Secretary

The North America’s only publicly traded pure-play company focused on ultra-pure green hydrogen production and distribution.

