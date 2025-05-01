CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's sole publicly traded pure-play company specializing in green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce the signing, made earlier today, of a non-binding term sheet for up to USD 50 million construction capital facility with an international specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager for a 6-months term. More details of this project financing credit facility will be communicated in the next 30 days.
" Signing this term sheet for a Construction Capital Facility of 50 million USD is a determining moment for CHARBONE and all of its stakeholders ," said Dave Gagnon, President and CEO of Charbone. He continued , " Going forward, CHARBONE expects to add this construction financing to its other sources of financing to better support its entire deployment strategy. "
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company with strategic distribution capabilities of industrial gases across North America. While continuing to develop its modular green hydrogen production network, CHARBONE also leverages commercial partnerships to supply hydrogen, helium, and other industrial gases without the capital-intensive requirements of production facilities. This approach enhances revenue streams, reduces operational risks, and increases market flexibility. CHARBONE remains North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, visit www.charbone.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
Email: ir@charbone.com
