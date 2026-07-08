Change Of Record Date for Special Meeting

Change Of Record Date for Special Meeting

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") Reference is made to the announcement of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") dated June 12, 2026 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Special Meeting and the Record Date. Unless the context otherwise stated, the terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Special Meeting will convene on Thursday, August 27, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (i.e., Friday, August 28, 2026, in Hong Kong).

As the Company requires additional time to prepare and obtain regulatory review and approval of the meeting materials, the record date for the determination of the Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, will be changed from Wednesday, July 8, 2026 (for both Canada and Hong Kong) to Thursday, July 23, 2026 (the "New Record Date"), Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the New Record Date will be entitled to attend the Special Meeting and cast votes if his or her shares carry voting rights. All transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F., Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2026.

In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with TSX Trust Company or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, as soon as possible and in any event received by no later than 6:00p.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 (which is 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Hong Kong time), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and public holidays in Hong Kong, China) before the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

A notice of the Special Meeting which contains, amongst other things, the time, venue and the detailed agenda of the Special Meeting, along with a management circular concerning certain matters to be considered at the Special Meeting, will be dispatched to Shareholders in due course and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Yingbin Ian He
Lead Director

Hong Kong: July 8, 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms.Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.Yingbin Ian He, Ms. Jin Lan Quan and Mr. Fan Keung Vic Choi; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. Zaixiang Wen.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



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SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in the South Gobi Province of Mongolia. The company owns the following operating coal mine and coal projects in Mongolia: the Ovoot Tolgoi Mine, Zag Suuj Project and the Soumber Project.

Southgobi Resources Ltd together with its subsidiaries is an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. Its reportable operating segment is its Coal Division which is principally engaged in coal mining, development, and exploration in Mongolia and logistics and trading of coal in Mongolia and China. The company also holds the mining and exploration licenses of other... Keep Reading...
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