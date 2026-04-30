CGI expands sovereign cloud and AI offerings through strategic partnership with Cleura in the Nordics

CGI expands sovereign cloud and AI offerings through strategic partnership with Cleura in the Nordics

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GIB.A (TSX)
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Partnership combines European-based cloud services, AI readiness and end-to-end capabilities to help clients accelerate digital transformation

 CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announced a strategic partnership with Cleura to expand its sovereign cloud offering in the Nordics.  By integrating Cleura's European-based cloud services as a key component of its offering, CGI is addressing the growing demand from Nordic organizations for flexible, regionally aligned cloud solutions that support evolving business and regulatory needs.

"By adding a leading European cloud platform to CGI's offering, this partnership extends our ability to support clients navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape," said Anna Ahlström, Senior Vice-President for Global Technology Operations, CGI Sweden. "We can support clients with greater flexibility, choice and readiness for AI-enabled transformations requiring sovereign solutions."

Many organizations – particularly in the public sector, healthcare, and critical infrastructure – are accelerating their cloud adoption while balancing regulatory requirements and operational needs. Through this partnership, CGI enables customers to leverage advanced cloud capabilities and AI readiness as part of a modern, scalable digital foundation.

Rohan Narula, CEO of Cleura, emphasizes the importance of the collaboration: "We are thrilled to team up with CGI to bring more organizations the benefits of a cloud built in Europe. This partnership responds directly to the growing demand for greater flexibility, transparency, and resilience in digital infrastructure."

Through its collaboration with Cleura, CGI augments its position as a trusted partner for cloud, data and hybrid IT in the Nordics.  As part of its broader cloud and hybrid IT portfolio, CGI supports clients across the full value chain – from strategy and migration to integration and long-term management of scalable environments. This approach enables organizations to evolve their cloud strategy while benefiting from a flexible, multi-cloud model and stronger readiness for data and AI-driven transformation.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at CGI.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-expands-sovereign-cloud-and-ai-offerings-through-strategic-partnership-with-cleura-in-the-nordics-302757738.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

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