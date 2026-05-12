CGI and Stockmann enter strategic partnership

CGI and Stockmann enter strategic partnership

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GIB.A (TSX)
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Strengthening Stockmann's omnichannel customer experience

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, and Stockmann, a retail company that is part of the Lindex Group plc, have expanded their collaboration through a new agreement that strengthens CGI's role as strategic partner.

The partnership covers managed IT services and digital development, supporting Stockmann in achieving its strategic objectives by enhancing customer-centricity, omnichannel capabilities and profitability.

The new agreement builds on a long-standing collaboration in which CGI, Stockmann's primary IT partner and trusted advisor, has supported Stockmann in areas including cloud transformation, data center services and IT infrastructure management. The expanded scope leverages CGI's deep retail experience and includes application management, and development and end-user services, leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

"Developing a seamless omnichannel customer experience is one of our key strategic priorities. To achieve this, our IT services must operate flawlessly, and our digital development must progress efficiently. Our collaboration with CGI supports this by combining business-driven development with modern technologies," said Riku Lyly, Chief Operating Officer at Stockmann.

"This agreement reflects the trust placed in CGI's ability to deliver business-critical IT services in the retail sector, supporting this targeted transformation. Our goal is to help Stockmann accelerate digital service development and achieve measurable business outcomes." said Peter Jantunen, Vice-President, Retail Services at CGI.

CGI supports the acceleration of Stockmann's digital services development by applying modern technologies and AI-enabled solutions that improve delivery speed and development quality. In service production, potential disruptions are proactivity identified and resolved using CGI DigiOps, which leverages automation.

"Digitalization and automation are central to executing our customer-centric strategy. We also aim to advance our AI strategy to support our business," added Janne Holli, Chief Technology Officer at Stockmann. "CGI's client-centric approach, commitment to future development, and ability to bring global expertise to our operations were key factors in selecting our partner."

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Stockmann
Stockmann is a marketplace for a good life, founded in 1862. Its department stores are known for high-quality selections of fashion, beauty and home brands. In the Baltics, Stockmann also offers quality food and beverages. Stockmann has seven department stores in Finland and the Baltics and an online store stockmann.com. Stockmann is part of Lindex Group plc, which is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and had a turnover of EUR 952 million in 2025. www.lindexgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-and-stockmann-enter-strategic-partnership-302768767.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/12/c0678.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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