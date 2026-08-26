CF Industries, JERA Co., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Break Ground on Blue Point One, the World's Largest Low-Carbon Ammonia Plant in Louisiana

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, federal, state and local leaders attend the groundbreaking event, signifying America's investment in ammonia production
Blue Point One, a joint venture between CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), the world's largest producer of ammonia; JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), Japan's largest energy company; and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), a leading global investment and trading company, today broke ground in Modeste, Louisiana, on a low-carbon ammonia plant that can serve both traditional agricultural customers and emerging energy applications. The plant is expected to be the world's largest ammonia plant upon completion, with a production capacity of 1.4 million metric tons per year. The event was attended by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden, Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) Adam Telle, U.S. Representative Julia Letlow, and senior Louisiana state government and local officials.
Highlights of the project include:
- $3.7 billion investment by Blue Point One joint venture members, with contributions allocated according to ownership levels. CF Industries holds 40% ownership, JERA 35% ownership, and Mitsui 25% ownership.
- The Blue Point One plant is located in Modeste, Louisiana, and is expected to begin production in 2029.
- The ammonia plant will have an average annual capacity of 1.4 million metric tons.
- The plant will create more than 100 high-paying manufacturing jobs when operational.
- An estimated 3,900 construction jobs will be created over four years.
- CF Industries is investing an additional $550 million over four years in shared, scalable infrastructure that positions Blue Point One for future ammonia production and fertilizer upgrades.
- Linde will invest more than $400 million in a new on-site air-separation unit to supply oxygen and nitrogen to the Blue Point One ammonia plant.
- A joint venture between 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), and Enbridge, Inc., an energy delivery company, will safely transport and permanently sequester carbon dioxide from the plant.
Blue Point One is expected to be operational in 2029, becoming one of the first ammonia plants in the world to leverage autothermal reforming (ATR) production technology, a method to help produce hydrogen for synthesis with nitrogen in the ammonia production process. The plant is expected to capture and permanently sequester 98% of the CO₂ generated in production, resulting in the lowest environmental footprint of any large-scale ammonia production facility in the world, meeting customer requirements, and supporting expanded ammonia manufacturing in the United States.
CF Industries' Blue Point Complex, where the Blue Point One ammonia plant is being constructed, includes space for future expansion.
CF Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bohn:
"We are proud to break ground on the Blue Point One joint venture, a transformative project that brings together American energy resources, world-class engineering and partnerships, and trusted global allies. Most importantly, this facility will serve people, growing access to the reliable, domestic nitrogen supply American farmers need to feed the world, expanding our nation's export capacity through shipping American-made energy to global markets and creating jobs in Louisiana."
Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development Susan Bourgeois:
"Louisiana has always been a state that produces what America and the world depend on, and Blue Point One builds directly on that legacy. From helping provide American farmers with a reliable domestic supply of fertilizer to expanding our ability to manufacture and export critical products here at home, this project strengthens industries that matter to our economy and our national security. This is Louisiana doing what we do best: putting our resources, workers and industrial expertise to work for America."
JERA Global Energy Solutions Chief Executive Officer, JERA Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Low Carbon Fuels Business Irtiza Sayyed:
"Today's groundbreaking marks an important milestone for Blue Point One and brings us one step closer to establishing a reliable low-carbon ammonia value chain. At JERA, we believe that energy transition must be supported by practical projects and strong partnerships across the value chain. Blue Point One reflects this belief, bringing together partners with a shared commitment to build the foundation needed to scale lower-carbon ammonia for the future."
Mitsui & Co., Ltd President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichi Hori:
"We are delighted to celebrate the groundbreaking of Blue Point One and sincerely thank our partners, the State of Louisiana, the local community, and all stakeholders whose support has made this milestone possible. Building on Mitsui's long-term commitment to Louisiana, this project further strengthens the enduring partnership between the United States and Japan and advances a low-carbon ammonia value chain that contributes to supply chain resilience in the U.S., Japan, and beyond. We look forward to working closely with our partners to deliver this project safely and successfully, while contributing to the long-term prosperity of the region and its communities."
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment:
"CF Industries has long been more than an industry partner in Ascension Parish. They consistently step up to support our schools, parks, and community initiatives, and the CF Blue Point project represents an even deeper investment in our people and our future. This groundbreaking is about far more than turning dirt. It is about creating good-paying jobs, strengthening our local economy, and positioning Ascension Parish at the forefront of the next generation of industry. Ascension Means Business and today is another powerful example of what that means."
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy L. Sullivan:
"CF Industries has been a valued partner in our community for nearly 60 years. Their continued investment has created meaningful opportunities for families and businesses throughout Donaldsonville and now the Modeste community. The Blue Point One investment further demonstrates CF Industries' long-standing commitment to our area, and we look forward to the jobs, economic growth, and lasting ripple effects this investment will generate for our communities and future generations."
About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world's largest – to enable low-carbon hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company's website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.
About JERA Co., Inc.
JERA is a global energy leader and Japan's largest power generation company focused on providing cutting-edge solutions to the world's energy issues. Established in 2015, the company produces one-third of Japan's electricity and is one of the largest LNG buyers in the world. JERA has global reach and strength throughout the energy supply chain, including participation in upstream gas exploration and production, LNG projects, fuel procurement and transportation, and power generation globally. In support of a responsible energy transition, JERA aims to achieve net-zero CO₂ emissions from its domestic and overseas businesses by 2050.
For more details: https://www.jera.co.jp/en/
About Mitsui & Co.
Mitsui & Co. is a global investment and trading company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries. The company identifies, develops, and grows its businesses in partnership with a global network of trusted partners including world leading companies, combining its geographic and cross-industry strengths to create long-term sustainable value for its stakeholders. Mitsui has set three key strategic initiatives for its current Medium-term Management Plan: supporting industries to grow and evolve with stable supplies of resources and materials, and promoting a global energy transformation; and empowering people to lead healthy lives through the delivery of quality healthcare and access to good nutrition. Visit https://www.mitsui.com/jp/en/ for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260826407037/en/
For additional information:
M edia
Chris Close Senior Director, Corporate Communications
847-405-2542 – cclose@cfindustries.com
Investors
Darla Rivera
Director, Investor Relations
847-405-2045 – darla.rivera@cfindustries.com