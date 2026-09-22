CENTURY LITHIUM ADVANCES PLANS FOR CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT

Plans Support Critical Minerals Supply Chain and Company's Angel Island Lithium Project;
Eight Offtake MOUs Signed for Chlor-Alkali Products
Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE,OTC:CYDVF) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its plans to develop a commercial-scale chlor-alkali plant ("CA Plant"). The CA Plant is intended to support the critical and strategic minerals supply chain in the Western United States and the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project ("Angel Island" or the "Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, currently in the permitting phase.
"In the course of our work on Angel Island, Century Lithium identified chlor-alkali products as a fundamental component of the critical minerals supply chain," said Bill Willoughby, President and CEO of Century Lithium. "We also recognized a regional opportunity in the Western U.S. for a plant producing these products. The proposed CA Plant has the potential to generate revenue on its own, train an operating team and reduce future reagent supply risk to Angel Island. Century Lithium has evaluated a number of potential sites for the CA Plant in Nevada and Utah that could meet its criteria for proximity to infrastructure and resources and expects to finalize a selection shortly. The Company has obtained non-binding offtake interest for production from the CA Plant from a number of companies and is actively pursuing project-level financing."
Highlights
- Chlor-alkali products are essential inputs across the critical minerals supply chain, supporting lithium and battery-materials processing, rare earth element separation, and precious and specialty metals production, in addition to broader industrial and household uses.
- The proposed CA Plant would produce chlorine, hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide from sodium chloride, water and electricity, at a target commercial production rate of 300 short tons per day ("st/d") of chlorine, with provision to double capacity to 600 st/d depending on regional demand and the supply needs of Angel Island.
- Century Lithium has entered into eight non-binding Memoranda of Understanding ("MOU") with third parties for offtake arrangements that could collectively account for the full initial production of the proposed CA Plant.
- Candidate sites in Nevada and Utah were evaluated against feedstock, power, rail access, market proximity, land tenure, and permitting criteria.
- The proposed CA Plant would use modern, proven technology in a location favorable for infrastructure development.
- Site due diligence is underway; the next step will be securing project-level financing to fund property acquisition, front-end engineering and design ("FEED") and permitting of the selected site.
Site Selection
The Company is in the process of selecting the preferred site for the CA Plant out of a number of candidate sites which included a combination of private industrial land, state land, and federally controlled land available under lease.
The site selection process has considered internal engineering and economic work and studies addressing equipment selection, power, water and sodium chloride supply, CA product handling and comparative site economics.
Relation to Angel Island
The Feasibility Study for Angel Island (Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA, January 3, 2026) includes an on-site chlor-alkali plant as the base case for the Project. The capital and operating estimates disclosed in the Feasibility Study are unchanged by this announcement. The proposed CA Plant in this announcement does not replace that facility, and none of its cost is added to Angel Island.
The economics of the proposed CA Plant are based solely on internal study and the assumption of commercial sales of all chlor-alkali products to third-party customers. No revenue, cost saving or capital credit associated with Angel Island is included in them, and the CA Plant is intended to be financed at the project level.
The supply of reagents from the proposed CA Plant to Angel Island would depend on the economics of transportation still to be determined. Century Lithium views the proposed CA Plant as a self-funding first step toward Angel Island rather than a change in the Company's lithium strategy.
Offtake and Commercial Arrangements
Century Lithium has entered into eight non-binding MOUs with companies in various industrial and chemical sectors in the Western U.S. to supply them with chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and sodium hydroxide produced by the proposed CA Plant. The Company is also in discussions with other prospective purchasers of these products.
Project Financing
Century Lithium intends to finance the proposed CA Plant through non-dilutive financing at the project level. The capital structure under evaluation contemplates a combination of vendor financing associated with site acquisition, institutional preferred equity, prepayments and similar support from offtake counterparties, and non-dilutive United States government programs that may be available to domestic critical minerals and industrial capacity. The Company has engaged financial advisors and has commenced consultations with United States government financing agencies. Land acquisition and front-end engineering are expected to be funded first, with construction financing arranged following completion of FEED and definitive offtake agreements.
Century Lithium's objective in structuring the proposed CA Plant separately is to fund it with capital appropriate to an industrial chemical asset with anticipated offtake, and to limit dilution to shareholders of Century Lithium. No financing has been secured at this time, and no definitive agreements have been entered into, and there is no assurance that financing will be available on acceptable terms or at all.
Next Steps
Due diligence is underway and includes property negotiations, project-level funding, and investigation of power supply terms with the serving utility, salt feedstock and transportation, water rights, land tenure and title, environmental condition, and the permitting pathway. Once the preferred site is selected and secured, the Company intends to advance the preferred site to FEED with a qualified engineering, procurement and construction contractor and to commence permitting, while continuing discussions with prospective commercial counterparties and sources of project financing. Long-lead electrical equipment is a recognized schedule constraint for United States chlor-alkali projects, and the Company is evaluating equipment sourcing in parallel with site selection.
ABOUT Century Lithium CORP.
Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced-stage lithium development company focused on its 100%-owned Angel Island Lithium Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Angel Island hosts one of the largest known sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States and is designed with an integrated, end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate on-site to support the electric vehicle and battery storage markets.
The Company has developed a patent-pending process that incorporates hydrochloric acid leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate. As part of the integrated chlor-alkali process, Angel Island is designed to produce sodium hydroxide as a co-product, with planned surplus sales expected to lower operating costs, reduce reliance on externally sourced reagents, and minimize environmental impacts.
Century Lithium is currently advancing Angel Island through the permitting process.
Century Lithium trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".
To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.
ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD, PE
President & Chief Executive Officer
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development of a chlor-alkali plant, site selection, anticipated capacity and product slate, regional supply and demand conditions, and the intended financing structure and sources for the chlor-alkali plant, the anticipated benefits of the plant to the Angel Island Lithium Project, and anticipated engineering, permitting and financing activities and their timing. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including as to the availability of a suitable site, power, feedstock, permits, equipment and financing on acceptable terms, and as to regional demand. Actual results may differ materially. The Company has not made a construction decision, has not secured a site, and there is no assurance that any plant will be developed or that any memorandum of understanding will result in a definitive agreement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.
These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
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SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.
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