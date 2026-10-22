Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on November 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Centrus to Webcast Conference Call on November 5 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) will broadcast its quarterly conference call with shareholders and the financial community over the Internet on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company will release its third quarter earnings report for 2026, which ended September 30, 2026, after the close of markets on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Centrus Energy Corp., Bethesda, MD

The conference call will be open to listeners who log in through the Company's website, CentrusEnergy.com. A link to the call will be located in the Investor Relations section of the website, and a webcast replay will be available through November 18, 2026.

About Centrus

Centrus Energy is a trusted American supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry, helping meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free energy. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,850 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to more than 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is pioneering production of High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium and is leading the effort to restore America's uranium enrichment capabilities at scale so that we can meet our clean energy, energy security, and national security needs. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:
Investors and Media: Neal Nagarajan, NagarajanNK@centrusenergy.com

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SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.

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