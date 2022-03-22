Life Science News Investing News
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Cardiol's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Hamer, will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "New World Order for EndoCVRenal Disease" at Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on ...

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Cardiol's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Hamer, will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "New World Order for EndoCVRenal Disease" at Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on Tuesday, March 29th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of cannabidiol as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"). The Company's lead product candidate, CardiolRx™, is a pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in cardiovascular medicine. CardiolRx™ is currently being evaluated in a Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study (the LANCER trial). LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the influence CardiolRx™ has on key biomarkers associated with heart disease. Cardiol has also received IND authorization from the FDA to conduct a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in acute myocarditis, which remains an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. In addition, Cardiol is developing a subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is associated with the development and progression of heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the U.S. exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of CVD. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117584

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics TSX:CRDL Biotech Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics

A Clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease.


Keep reading... Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer M. Chao to Its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer M. Chao to Its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Jennifer M. Chao to serve as a director, effective immediately. Ms. Chao has also been appointed Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Chao has over 25 years of experience in the biotech and life sciences industries focused primarily on finance and corporate strategy. She is Managing Partner of CoreStrategies Management, LLC, a company she founded in 2008 to provide transformational corporate and financial strategies to biotech/life science companies for maximizing core valuation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Endo Pharmaceuticals and is a member of the Audit Committee and Compliance Committee. Prior to joining Endo, Ms. Chao served as Chairman of the Board of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) from October 2019 until its acquisition by Endo for approximately US $660 million in December 2020. She also served as Chair of BioSpecifics' Compensation Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee, Strategy Committee, Intellectual Property Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee from 2015 to 2020.

Keep reading... Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Clearance from the FDA and Regulatory Agencies in Brazil and Mexico for Important Protocol Amendments Designed to Expedite Patient Enrollment in the LANCER Trial

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Clearance from the FDA and Regulatory Agencies in Brazil and Mexico for Important Protocol Amendments Designed to Expedite Patient Enrollment in the LANCER Trial

LANCER Trial expanded to include up to 20 Additional Clinical Research Centers

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announced that it has received clearance from the FDA and regulatory agencies in Brazil and Mexico to modify the inclusion criteria for the LANCER trial to allow for, amongst other things, the enrollment of vaccinated patients. Commensurate with clearance to implement these important protocol amendments which will broaden the population of patients eligible for enrollment into LANCER, the Company also announced plans to expand the clinical trial infrastructure to include up to an additional 20 clinical research centers. LANCER is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ as a cardiopulmonary protective therapy to reduce mortality and major cardiovascular events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who have a prior history of, or risk factors for, CVD, and to investigate the impact of CardiolRx™ on symptom recovery and key biomarkers associated with inflammatory heart disease.

Keep reading... Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Thought Leaders in Cardiovascular Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of Paul M. Ridker, MD, MPH, Bruce McManus, PhD, MD, and Joseph A. Hill, MD, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"We are pleased to welcome distinguished thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine to our Scientific Advisory Board," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. "Their expertise in cardiovascular research will provide invaluable guidance to our research and clinical programs focused on the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart disease."

Keep reading... Show less
TSX:CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Units

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company") , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD), announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering (the " Offering ") of 16,350,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price to the public of US$3.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of US$50,194,500 before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses incurred in connection with the Offering. Each Unit will be comprised of one Class A common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one Class A common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Class A common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of US$3.75 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events, for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Keep reading... Show less
cantor fitzgerald careers

Cardiol Therapeutics Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement for Proposed Public Offering of Units

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company") , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD), has today filed a preliminary prospectus supplement (the " Supplement ") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 3, 2021 (the " Base Prospectus ") in connection with a proposed public offering (the " Offering ") of units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one Class A common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one Class A common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a " Warrant "). The Supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange and Commission (the " SEC "), as part of a registration statement on Form-10, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on August 4, 2021 in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the Company's research and clinical development programs, additional product development, and for general corporate purposes.

Keep reading... Show less

AUPH INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

Keep reading... Show less

ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofAurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:AUPH) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Aurinia announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021, with a press release issued on February 28, 2022. The Company reported a year-over-year revenue decline, and a weak sales outlook for 2022. Based on this news, shares of Aurinia dropped by 24% on the same day.

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Research Across Dermatology Portfolio at 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

  • Twelve abstracts and two late-breaking presentations demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' shared commitment to advancing research across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company, today announced they will present 12 abstracts and two late-breaking presentations during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 25-29 in Boston . Data across ABBVie and Allergan's diversified portfolio of medical and aesthetic dermatology products underscore the companies' deep-rooted commitment to advancing science and striving to redefine the standards of patient care.

AbbVie will present new research on the efficacy, durability and safety of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) and SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa). Notable data will include a post-hoc analysis from the Heads Up study evaluating the degree and distribution of skin improvement from baseline with RINVOQ versus DUPIXENT ® (dupilumab) in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Additionally, AbbVie will present an interim analysis from the LIMMitless open-label extension trial investigating continuous SKYRIZI treatment beyond 4.5 years in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as well as new real-world findings from the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry, including patient reported outcomes with SKYRIZI in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Keep reading... Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Demonstrate the Strength of its Growing Cardiovascular Portfolio at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session

New data, including two late-breaking clinical trial presentations on mavacamten and a new analysis of the GUARD-AF study, reinforce the company's continued commitment to those living with cardiovascular disease

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that data from its cardiovascular portfolio will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22), taking place in Washington, DC, and virtually, from April 2-4, 2022. Data from clinical and real-world studies will be featured, including two late-breaking clinical trial presentations from the mavacamten development program, showcasing the company's leading cardiovascular research and commitment to improving the lives of patients.

Keep reading... Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves First LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Combination, Opdualag , as Treatment for Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Opdualag is a first-in-class, fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab 1

In RELATIVITY-047, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy, an established standard of care 1,2

Keep reading... Show less

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×