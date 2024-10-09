Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announced today the pricing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of 8,437,500 Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price to the public of US$1.60 per Common Share for gross proceeds of US$13.5 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses incurred in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to support the clinical development of CardiolRx for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and for general and administrative expenses, working capital and other expenses.

Canaccord Genuity is acting as the sole bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 10, 2024 (the "Closing Date"), subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the listing of the Common Shares to be issued under the Offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq"), receipt of any required approvals of the TSX and Nasdaq, and the entering into of an underwriting agreement between the Company and the underwriter.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a U.S. registration statement on Form F-10, declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions (the "SEC") on July 16, 2024 (the "Registration Statement"), and the Company's existing Canadian short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") dated July 12, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the securities commission in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, and with the SEC in the United States, and a final prospectus supplement relating to the Offering (the "Supplement") will be filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, and with the SEC in the United States. The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus contain important detailed information about the Offering.

The Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus may also be obtained from Canaccord Genuity LLC, 1 Post Office Square, Suite 3000, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, Attn: Syndicate Department, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Base Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed before making an investment decision.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to statements regarding the Offering, whether and when the Offering may close, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators on April 1, 2024, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements and are encouraged to read the Supplement, the accompanying Base Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226119

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsCRDL:CATSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Cardiol Therapeutics Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement for Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Files Preliminary Prospectus Supplement for Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce the Company has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 12, 2024 (the "Base Prospectus") in connection with a proposed public offering (the "Offering") of Class A common shares (the "Common Shares"). The Supplement was also filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange and Commission (the "SEC"), as part of a registration statement on Form-10, as amended, which was declared effective by the SEC on July 16, 2024, in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Full clinical data will be reported in an oral presentation at the premier global event for advancements in cardiovascular science and medicine on November 18, 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced the data from its Phase II open-label MAvERIC-Pilot study investigating the impact of CardiolRx™ administered to patients with symptomatic recurrent pericarditis will be reported in an oral presentation as part of the Laennec Clinician-Educator Award & Lecture that runs from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central Time, on Monday, November 18th, 2024, at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024. Dr. S. Allen Luis, Co-Director, Pericardial Diseases Clinic and Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, will present on behalf of the MAvERIC-Pilot investigators.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces the results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually via live audio webcast, on June 26, 2024. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2024.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the Meeting were:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 26th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 26th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces that the Company's virtual Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be webcast on June 26, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Cardiol Therapeutics 2024 AGM

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Administration of CardiolRx™ led to a marked reduction in the primary efficacy endpoint of pericarditis pain

CardiolRx™ also shown to reduce inflammation in patients with elevated CRP

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it.

5 Top NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2024

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has traded at three-year highs in 2024 in response to looming interest rate cuts, breakthrough innovations and increased deals in the space.

After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to start 2024 at 4,457.02. It did hit a bump in the road early in Q2 when it plunged to 4,056.3 in April, but it quickly recovered and has since tracked even higher, reaching a high of 4,954.813 on September 19.

While the current economic environment means the biotech sector may have a complex road ahead, robust growth could be in store in the future.

According to a recent report from Precedence Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5 percent from now to 2034, reaching a valuation of US$4.61 trillion.

×