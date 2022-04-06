Market NewsInvesting News

Know the Grow" educational series celebrates the plant, genetics, grow techniques and talent behind one of Canada's top premium flower brands  Canopy Growth Corporation a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is unveiling its 7ACRES Know the Grow content series, providing Canadians with an inside look at the talent, genetics and grow techniques behind the brand and flower portfolio. ...

" Know the Grow" educational series celebrates the plant, genetics, grow techniques and talent behind one of Canada's top premium flower brands

 Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy Growth" or " the Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is unveiling its 7ACRES Know the Grow content series, providing Canadians with an inside look at the talent, genetics and grow techniques behind the brand and flower portfolio. The ten-video series is broken into three chapters: the 7ACRES Kincardine Facility, Growing Techniques, and 7ACRES Craft Collective + Future Vision, with each episode diving into a different element of production. The series launched in mid-February and releases a new episode weekly via the 7ACRES.com blog, The Stash as well as on the 7ACRES Instagram channel, @7acresmj. The tenth and final episode will go live on the cannabis community's most celebrated occasion, 420.

Canopy Growth Unveils Behind the Scenes Look at 7ACRES' Premium Flower Production (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

"We're a brand grown by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and we're excited to share our recipe for premium flower production with the industry, from whole plant hang drying and hand polishing flower to thoughtfully selecting each genetic through intensive phenotypes to ensure consumers are receiving the best expression of each cultivar," said Melanie Carruthers , Master Grower, 7ACRES.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to consumer education, the 7ACRES Know the Grow series brings the cannabis community into our state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse facility to gain an in-depth understanding of the great lengths our growers go to nurture and care for the plants, creating a perfect ecosystem for each unique strain," said Kelly Olsen , Vice President, Global Flower Business, Canopy Growth. "As Canada's premium flower market leader, we are committed to showcasing the rigor and care that goes into producing 7ACRES high-quality flower and the attributes that set its premium flower apart, such as trichome density, robust flavor, pungent aromas and terpenes."

The Canadian premium flower market continues to grow, accounting for more than 24 percent of all recreational market flower sales across Canada in FY22 1 , the 7ACRES team is committed to breaking new ground in cannabis advancement and continuing to deliver on consumer demand for high-quality flower, with several sought-after strains launching in the Canadian recreational market in the coming months.

To watch the Know the Grow series and learn more about 7ACRES' respect for the plant, visit www.7ACRES.com/the-stash , or follow along on Instagram .

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

References:
1. CGC Internal Data, January – October 2021 , calculated using internal proprietary market share tool that utilizes point of sales data supplied by a third-party data provider, government agencies and our own retail store operations across the country.

Canopy Growth Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/06/c0886.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.

Keep reading...Show less
AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

AYURCANN HOLDINGS CORP. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Production Increase and Market Growth in Recreational Cannabis

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: AYURF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (" Ayurcann " or the " Corporation "), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to provide an update to its growth in production and market share in recreational cannabis in Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on May 9, 2022 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Hosts Framingham, Massachusetts Grand Opening Celebration

Third dispensary in Massachusetts to open offers an elevated in-store experience; Celebration on April 9 includes celebrity appearances, giveaways and deals

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States is pleased to announce the opening of a dispensary in Framingham, Massachusetts on Sunday, April 3 . Located in New England's Golden Triangle retail district at 85 Worcester Rd., the new dispensary provides an elevated in-store experience. This is Trulieve's third and largest retail location in Massachusetts .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend & Cookies Partner to Open Third Cookies Dispensary in Michigan

Cookies Co-founder Berner to host grand opening event on April 8 th in Ann Arbor

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its subsidiary, Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage"), will open a Cookies dispensary in Ann Arbor and host a grand opening celebration on April 8 th . Located in the heart of Ann Arbor at 2460 W. Stadium Blvd., the new flagship cannabis provisioning center will be operated by Gage in exclusive partnership with Cookies.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of cannabis plant

VIDEO — Fund Manager: Bright Future for Cannabis Not Reflected by Stocks

A fund advisor isn’t surprised at recent volatility in the cannabis space after a vote in the US House of Representatives raised hopes about the possibility of federal reform for the drug.

The Investing News Network (INN) sat down with Dan Ahrens, managing director and chief operating officer at AdvisorShares Investments and manager of two cannabis exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to discuss recent events.

Ahrens oversees the cannabis market through his role of fund manager for the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (ARCA:YOLO) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS).

Keep reading...Show less

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×