Canopy Growth to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on August 8, 2025

 

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2025 before financial markets open on August 8, 2025.

 

Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with Luc Mongeau, CEO and Tom Stewart, Interim CFO on August 8, 2025 at 10 AM Eastern Time (ET).

 

  Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8135284A-F8CD-45B7-A384-634DE6714986  

 

  Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 6, 2025 at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8135284A-F8CD-45B7-A384-634DE6714986  

 

  About Canopy Growth 
 Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

 

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

 

 Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc. , a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

 

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

 

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

 

  

  

 

Alex Thomas
Director, Communications
media@canopygrowth.com  

Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com  

 

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CCTSX:WEED
WEED:CC
The Conversation (0)
STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH

 
 

   CannaTrade marks the brand's third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California    

 

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH ("STORZ & BICKEL"), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14 . At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Gold Investing

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Copper Investing

Copper Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review

Lithium Investing

Top 3 US Lithium Stocks of 2025

uranium investing

xU3O8 Token Launches on Major Global Trading Venues: KuCoin, MEXC and Gate.com

×