Canopy Growth to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on August 8, 2025

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) will release its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2025 before financial markets open on August 8, 2025.
Following the release of its first quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with Luc Mongeau, CEO and Tom Stewart, Interim CFO on August 8, 2025 at 10 AM Eastern Time (ET).
Webcast Information
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8135284A-F8CD-45B7-A384-634DE6714986
Replay Information
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on November 6, 2025 at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8135284A-F8CD-45B7-A384-634DE6714986
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc. , a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
Alex Thomas
Director, Communications
media@canopygrowth.com
Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
Tyler.Burns@canopygrowth.com