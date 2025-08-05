Canopy Growth Expands Global Medical Portfolio with Launch of 7ACRES in Australia

 

  Launch complements existing Tweed and Spectrum Therapeutics product portfolio  

 

 

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, has introduced its Canadian-grown 7ACRES brand in Australia, expanding the Company's medical cannabis offering with two high-THC sativa strains: Ultra Jack and Jack Frost.

 

Ultra Jack, a cross of Ultra Sour and Jack Haze, is one of 7ACRES' top performing flower strains in the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets. Jack Frost, a cross of White Widow and Cold Creek Kush, adds further genetic depth to the lineup. Both strains are initially available in 10g flower formats.

 

"Adding 7ACRES to our Australian portfolio helps ensure patients and prescribers have access to a diverse range of high-quality flower options," said Andrew Bevan, SVP, Global Medical . "With recent improvements to our global supply chain, we're positioned to deliver these strains with consistent quality and reliable access to patients in Australia."

 

"Global medical is one of Canopy Growth's largest commercial opportunities," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer . "Our ability to scale high-quality production in Canada and reliably supply international markets remains a key strength as we expand our global medical platform."

 

The introduction of 7ACRES complements Canopy Growth's existing presence in Australia, which includes Tweed flower products as well as Spectrum Therapeutics oils available in Red, Yellow, White, and Blue formulations. Together, this expanded medical portfolio reflects Canopy Growth's focus on building a scalable medical platform across international markets.

 

  About Canopy Growth 
 Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

 

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

 

 Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

 

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

 

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

 

  

  

